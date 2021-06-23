Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game will be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk when it launches
Microsoft has confirmed the existence of Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, and has also revealed that the game will be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk. The game will be available from July 1st and that Perk exclusivity will not be too long as on July 15th Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game will be available on the Microsoft Store for Xbox. In addition, there are three new controller designs to get that have been inspired by Space Jam. They will retail for $69.99.www.thesixthaxis.com