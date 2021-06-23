Cancel
Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game will be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk when it launches

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has confirmed the existence of Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, and has also revealed that the game will be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk. The game will be available from July 1st and that Perk exclusivity will not be too long as on July 15th Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game will be available on the Microsoft Store for Xbox. In addition, there are three new controller designs to get that have been inspired by Space Jam. They will retail for $69.99.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
