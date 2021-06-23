Cancel
Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

 8 days ago

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company to Spark Power Corp. ('Spark Power' or the 'Company'), today announced the voting results at its Annual General Meeting (the 'Meeting') of shareholders held earlier today. Spark Power is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders.

Businessbuffalonynews.net

CanaFarma Announces the Upcoming Resignation of CEO David Lonsdale

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the 'Company' or 'CanaFarma') announces that David Lonsdale will be resigning as CEO of the Company effective August 15th, 2021. David joined the Company in March 2019 to assist in taking the Company public, which was...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

StageZero Life Sciences Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

With Record Turnout Majority of Votes Support Directors. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ('StageZero' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that shareholders, voted in favour of the tabled resolutions, including the election of all nominee directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2021 (the 'Circular'), at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the 'Meeting').
Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM

Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM

ANGLE plc ('the Company') Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting. GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL) (OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. For further information ANGLE:
MarketsBusiness Insider

Fission Uranium Corp. - Annual General Meeting Voting Results

KELOWNA, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") announced the results of matters voted on at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. A total of 259,135,114 shares, or 44.15% of Fission's common shares that were eligible to be...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Silver Phoenix Approves Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SP) announces that the Board of Directors have determined that it is in the best interest of the Company to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares on a 5:1 basis (the 'Consolidation'). Pursuant to the articles of the Company, the Board of Directors approved the Consolidation by way of directors' resolution on June 23, 2021. Following completion of the Consolidation, there will be approximately 8,411,569 common shares issued and outstanding.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Polaris Infrastructure Announces Results of Annual and Special meeting

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") held via live video webcast today. In addition to the election of each of the nominee directors...
Real EstateBusiness Insider

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual and Special Unitholders Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/. TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") which was held earlier today. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Gamesys Group PLC announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block Listing Return. Date: 01 July 2021. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block...
Economyfranchising.com

Hertz Announces New Board Of Directors

Following Successful Restructuring, Hertz Stronger and Well-Positioned for Long-Term Success. Paul Stone said, "We are excited to welcome our new Board members and benefit from their collective expertise, leadership and oversight at this pivotal time for Hertz and the travel industry. These executives bring extensive financial, operational and market experience that will be invaluable in the next chapter for Hertz. I also want to express our company's appreciation to our retiring Board members for their service and tireless efforts, particularly throughout the past year and a half of the pandemic and our successful restructuring."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SEATech Ventures Files 8-k Form to Announce Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced today that it has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Tan Hock Chye and two new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), Mr. Ramesh Ruben Louis and Mr. Cheah Kok Hoong. The breadth experience of the CFO and INEDs provide to the SEATech Ventures Board of Directors wider views and independent oversights on board matters. Mr. Louis is appointed to head the Audit Committee with Mr. Cheah as a member.
Fayetteville, ARbuffalonynews.net

Hannover House Submits Final Documents for Form 10 Registration

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) has modified and updated its Form 10-12(g) Stock Registration Filing and has submitted the revisions for what the company believes will be the final review by outside counsel and auditors before filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
San Jose, CABusiness Insider

The Parent Company Provides Update on Potential Mercer Park Acquisition Corp. Private Placement

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company'' or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), today announced that its previously announced conditional agreement to complete a $50 million strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") in GH Group, Inc. ("Glass House"), through a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., has been terminated by the parties effective today and the Strategic Investment will not be completed at this time. Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, recently merged with Glass House. The Parent Company will consider future partnership opportunities as Glass House purchases and completes the retrofit of its greenhouse cultivation facility in southern California.
Marketsbuffalonynews.net

Caduceus Completes 1.61 Billion Share Cancellation & 1.7 Million Debt Restructuring

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink:CSOC) ('Caduceus' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded Wyoming-based holding company currently entering the recession proof Pet Food and Pet Care industry with the pending acquisition of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement to amend a Promissory Note of USD 1,707,561.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Appoints George L. Pita to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) today announced that George L. Pita has been named as an independent member of its board of directors, effective July1, 2021. Pita, 59, currently serves...
Mswipe Names Ketan Patel as CEO

Mswipe Names Ketan Patel as CEO

Industry veteran and Founder Manish Patel to continue as Managing Director. India’s leading independent financial services platform for MSMEs, Mswipe, announced the appointment of Ketan Patel as the Chief Executive Officer. Founder Manish Patel, who has built the company over the last one decade as India’s largest POS player and leading end-to-end digital enabler of MSMEs, will move into the role of Managing Director.
Raleigh, NCbuffalonynews.net

John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Access to Giving - an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy, is pleased to announce John Hope Bryant as the keynote speaker. He will deliver a keynote titled 'Up from Nothing' at 9 AM ET on July 13th, 2021. John Hope Bryant is an American entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, and prominent thought leader on financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and financial dignity. He is one of the only bestselling authors on economics and business leadership in the world today.
Portland, ORsgbonline.com

Beyond Pulse Forms Strategic Advisory Board

Beyond Pulse (BP) announced the formation of an Advisory Board consisting of experienced sports industry leaders who will provide strategic direction for Beyond Pulse’s business, including elevating its growth in the sports wearable technology industry and furthering and refining its digital and content executions. Beyond Pulse, based in Portland, OR,...
Businessthecustomer.net

Merkle Promotes Niyi Duro-Emanuel to SVP UK Strategy Team Lead

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company and part of dentsu, has promoted Niyi Duro-Emanuel to the newly created role of practice lead of the UK Strategy team to drive client progress and transformation. In this new role, Duro-Emanuel is responsible for leading Merkle’s team of 40...