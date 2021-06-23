Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders on inflation's impact on stocks

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab chief investment strategist, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss inflation's impact on equities. She also talks about the commodity sector and the bond market.

www.cnbc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Investment Strategist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Top ETF Stories of 1H 2021 & 2H Outlook

(1:00) - Equity ETFs Massive Growth. (8:50) - Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Files For Bitcoin ETF. In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, about the top ETF stories of the first half and the outlook for the second half of 2021.
Omaha, NENew Haven Register

Charles Schwab hiring over 200 in TD Ameritrade's hometown

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Charles Schwab appears ready to keep significant operations in Omaha after it finishes its integration of TD Ameritrade because it is hiring more than 200 people in the city. The new jobs will add to the roughly 2,200 people that Schwab already employs in Omaha where...
Stocksetftrends.com

ETF of the Week: Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. DFNL is an actively managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. The financial sector has more room to run. The sector is safer than ever with proven durability, steady compounding machines, attractive valuations, potential underearnings, and attractive dividends and buybacks. Banks look durable with greater capital allocations that have helped limit their downside risks.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Charles Schwab's SF HQ is up for sale after move to Texas

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States and companies and residents began fleeing San Francisco, Charles Schwab had already decided to move its headquarters to Texas. Now, two years later, the financial services company's 17-story office building up for sale, as first reported by the San Francisco Business Times.
RetailCNBC

Retail trader impact on the market

Virtu Financial's Robert Greifeld discusses retail traders and the impact they're having on the market. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Pete Najarian.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Worried About Inflation? Here's 1 Stock You Should Put on Your Radar

Inflation is at its highest level since the early 1990s, and if it isn't just a temporary increase, it could certainly put pressure on much of the stock market. But in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on June 14, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, along with colleague Toby Bordelon, explains why Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) could be a great stock to buy if you're concerned about inflationary pressures.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures at peaks ahead of crucial inflation report

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 25 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes were near record highs on Friday, helped by gains in major U.S. lenders and a robust earnings forecast from Nike, while investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation data.
Virginia Statemodernreaders.com

London Co. of Virginia Has $89.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $89,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Financial stocks lead S&P 500 sectors higher as inflation data boosts Treasury yields

The financial sector was the best performing of the S&P 500 11 stock sectors Friday, after upbeat economic data pushed Treasury yields higher. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rallied 1.2% in afternoon trading, with 61 of 65 equity components trading higher, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.3%. Among the ETFs top holdings, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. tacked on 0.8%, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. gained 1.0%, Bank of America Corp. advanced 2.1%, Wells Fargo & Co. climbed 2.8% and Citigroup Inc. edged up 0.4%. The sector's rally comes as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 5.4 basis points to 1.541% after data showing the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation in May marked a third straight big increase. Bank profits can benefit from higher longer-term interest rates, because that can increase the spread between what banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities.
StocksFXStreet.com

Good data is now bad news for US stock markets – Charles Schwab

It is possible that good data could be interpreted as bad news for the US stock market at least in the near-term as strong economic data, especially on jobs, could prompt the Fed to unwind earlier. In contrast, good news may remain good news for international stocks, because the rise in inflation has not been seen globally and central bankers in Europe and Japan are not under pressure to communicate tighter policy, economists at Charles Schwab report.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bessemer Securities LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 173.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Texas StatePosted by
WFAA

Charles Schwab is hiring for more than 1,000 new roles in North Texas

Charles Schwab is hiring for more than 1,000 new roles in North Texas, expanding its local workforce by about 20% after moving its headquarters to Westlake earlier this year. The new positions will cover Schwab and TD Ameritrade, and will span roles in financial consulting, client service and technology, a Thursday release said. The announcement comes as brokerage accounts have shot up within the company, increasing by 3.2 million in the first quarter of the year, exceeding the company’s 2020 total.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,269,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229,271 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $82,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Dallas, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Charles Schwab seeking 1,000 new employees in DFW area

Looking for a job? There are at least 1,000 available in the financial services area. The Charles Schwab Corporation on June 17 announced it is hiring for over 1,000 new positions in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in an expansion of the company’s nationwide recruitment efforts. The open positions span functions...