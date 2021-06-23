Dunkin' Launches Cool New Brews in Summer Lineup

Coffee is an important part of the morning for a lot of people and while for some, that morning cup is all about bringing the brain online, for others the flavor is just as important as the jolt of caffeine. Now, Dunkin' is adding four new flavors to their Dunkin' At Home coffee lineup to give coffee drinkers a dessert in a mug experience all from the comfort of home. Heading to store shelves over the next few weeks are Turtle Love, Caramel Me Crazy, Chocoholic Pancake, and Cinnamania.