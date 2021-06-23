Cancel
Food & Drinks

Dunkin' Launches Cool New Brews in Summer Lineup

QSR magazine
 13 days ago

Dunkin’ continues to go bold on cold this season, brewing a batch of new iced beverages perfect for every summer adventure and escape. The brand introduced its new sun-sational selection of summer sips, launching Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. For even more exciting and innovative choices, new ElectroBrew and Kombucha drinks are now on the menu at Dunkin’ restaurants in select markets as well.

www.qsrmagazine.com
#Cold Brew#Iced Coffee#Coffee Beans#Restaurants#Food Drink#Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte#Electrobrew#Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee#Limited Batch#The Sweet Cold Foam#Dunkin Kombucha
