Lawmakers abandon investigative subpoenas for judges' records

The top judge of Montana’s state water rights court, headquartered in Bozeman, has filed for re-appointment to the position. Russ McElyea, who has held the position of chief water judge since September 2013, is the sole applicant for the post. Public comment on McElyea’s application will close on July 7. After that, Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath will make the four-year appointment no later than Aug. 7, according to the notice of vacancy and request for applications issued by the Montana Supreme Court.