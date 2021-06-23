Cancel
Denver, CO

Buona Expanding to Denver

QSR magazine
 13 days ago

The Buona Companies, owner and operator of family-owned Buona, recently announced that the company is expanding its operations to include the first franchised Buona restaurant, located in Denver, Colorado. The company currently has 25 restaurants across Illinois, primarily located in the Greater Chicago area, but will open its 26th location in the Denver market. In addition, beginning this month, Buona will begin providing its famous Buona Italian Beef to the Colorado Rockies baseball stadium.

www.qsrmagazine.com
