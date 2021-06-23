Cancel
Lab Study Determines There's 'No Amplifiable Tuna DNA' in Subway Tuna Sandwiches Amid Lawsuit Against Chain

By Naledi Ushe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Subway tuna saga continues after a lab study found no evidence of tuna DNA following testing of Subway's sandwiches and wraps. The New York Times commissioned to have "more than 60 inches worth of Subway tuna sandwiches" tested by a lab following a lawsuit in January which claimed there's no real tuna in the chain's ingredients. The Washington Post was the first to report the allegations made by two California residents - Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin - who filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

