Lab Study Determines There's 'No Amplifiable Tuna DNA' in Subway Tuna Sandwiches Amid Lawsuit Against Chain

Sticking to your grocery list may keep getting harder and harder. Between major recalls and massive product shortages, it's a miracle if you're able to find what you're looking for in stores these days. Fortunately, recalls get overturned and shortages end, so most of your favorite products will find their way back to shelves eventually—but there is one food product that isn't ever coming back. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just announced the voluntary recall of this item, adding that the company has decided to stop making it altogether. Read on to find out which grocery product is being pulled from shelves permanently.