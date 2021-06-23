With Neighbor Connecticut Legalizing Pot, Rhode Island Could Be Next
The Green Rush domino effect continues to be felt on the East Coast. On the heels of neighbor Connecticut legalizing marijuana, it looks like Rhode Island may be the next state to end prohibition. Yesterday the Rhode Island Senate approved a bill to legalize marijuana for adults in the state and regulate its production and retail sale. As the state's legislation session approaches its final days, the bill will now advance to the House for consideration and then to Governor Daniel McKee’s office for final approval.www.forbes.com