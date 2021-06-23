One night in Capri

Back in 2020, the tiny island of Anguilla became widely lauded for more than it's easy-going and laidback atmosphere, unfussy resorts, pristine white sand beaches, and yes, the fabulous food scene—the tiny island also made just about every correct call when it came to its Covid protocols. In came a bubble and a strict testing policy—and with that relative comfort that one wouldn't be caught in the middle of a severe outbreak of the disease. Now that the vaccine has been available to the public for many months, the island has instituted a new policy: only tourists who have been vaccinated can visit. With Anguilla opening back up, there is no better place to visit than the Four Seasons on the island, with its many restaurants, impeccable beaches and pools—the property is sprawling.