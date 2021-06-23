One night in Capri
If you’re in search of a little Capri glamour, Tiberio Palace has it all: colourful vintage armchairs, pop art, eclectic curios and piles of out-there coffee table books. It’s removed from the hustle and bustle, but not too far from where all the action takes place on Capri’s boutique lined Via Botteghe. The secluded location also comes with added perks, from the luxury of feeling that little bit more exclusive to peaceful mornings spent far from the crowds.www.townandcountrymag.com