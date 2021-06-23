Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

One night in Capri

By Luke Abrahams
townandcountrymag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in search of a little Capri glamour, Tiberio Palace has it all: colourful vintage armchairs, pop art, eclectic curios and piles of out-there coffee table books. It’s removed from the hustle and bustle, but not too far from where all the action takes place on Capri’s boutique lined Via Botteghe. The secluded location also comes with added perks, from the luxury of feeling that little bit more exclusive to peaceful mornings spent far from the crowds.

www.townandcountrymag.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiberius
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosher Restaurant#Flea Markets#The Tiberio Palace#Milanese#Indonesian#Italianate#Carthusia#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
Country
Cuba
Country
South Africa
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Capri Is COVID-Free And Ready For Your Visit

With over 80 percent of Capri’s residents and workers vaccinated, the island is now considered COVID-free and is gearing up for a full return to tourism this summer. Thanks to its successful vaccination campaign (far ahead of other parts of Italy), visitors are returning to Capri, however, now remains a great time to visit with slightly fewer tourists and cruise ships docking on the island. While Capri is usually completely booked out months in advance, you’ll still have the opportunity to book a room and snag a table but you have to move fast.
Orlando, FLorlandodatenightguide.com

One-of-a-Kind Date Night: A Magical Bioluminescent Kayaking Tour

From Twinkling Stars to Illuminated Waters, Share a Magical Bioluminescent Kayaking Tour. When you first see it you may think you’re looking at the stars in a dark night sky. When you realize it’s the water glowing, your world gets turned upside down. Kind of like when you first met your new love.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Mystic Börek is doing a sit-down Macedonian meal for one night only

What comes in a pizza box, but isn’t a pizza? One of Spasia Dinkovski’s mighty Macedonian phyllo pastry pies, that’s what. Her one woman börek business Mystic Börek was born in the middle of last summer, when the chef had a hankering for her granny’s layered cheese and egg phyllo pie.
Lifestyletownandcountrymag.com

The Best Room At... Glenmere Mansion

Take two people with no hospitality experience and a four year multi-million dollar renovation and what do you get? In this case, the impeccable Glenmere Mansion, the first hotel property in 60 years to be inducted into the prestigious hotel association Relais & Chateaux their first year in business. Alan Stenberg and his partner, Daniel DeSimone, stumbled up on this Italianate mansion and have turned into what Daniel Boulud, someone who knows a thing or two himself about good hospitality, calls "the best hotel in North America." Stenberg spoke to Town & Country about their eclectic decorating style overseen by their Palm Beach-based interior designer, Scott Snyder, why they'll never sell the property, and which rooms, of the 18, are some of his favorites.
Lifestyletownandcountrymag.com

The Best Room at ... The Four Seasons Anguilla

Back in 2020, the tiny island of Anguilla became widely lauded for more than it's easy-going and laidback atmosphere, unfussy resorts, pristine white sand beaches, and yes, the fabulous food scene—the tiny island also made just about every correct call when it came to its Covid protocols. In came a bubble and a strict testing policy—and with that relative comfort that one wouldn't be caught in the middle of a severe outbreak of the disease. Now that the vaccine has been available to the public for many months, the island has instituted a new policy: only tourists who have been vaccinated can visit. With Anguilla opening back up, there is no better place to visit than the Four Seasons on the island, with its many restaurants, impeccable beaches and pools—the property is sprawling.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

This Barcelona Home-Studio Showcases Plenty of Art While Maintaining a Minimalist Warmth

It’s a pretty regular occurrence that we come across a space and think, Hey, how’d you do that? From custom built-ins to expert styling to genius pattern combinations, pros in the interior design business know just what to do to make a room or a home or even a coffee table stand out. So with this series, we’re asking them to let us in on their secrets in the hope that we can take our own spaces to the next level.
Denver, CODenver Post

One Night Stand Theater presents “Family Reunion” online

One Night Stand Theater has just released its seventh online “mini-show”: an audio production called “One Night Stand’s Family Reunion.” The show features short stories and plays about family life and can be listened to any time at the One Night Stand website at www.onenightstandtheater.org. “We plan to return to...
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Light Up The Night Print One-Piece Swimsuit Beach Swimwear

Embracing the spirit of the California lifestyle filled with sun, surf, and sand, our use of patterns, texture, and fabrics keep you both stylish and comfortable as you live your very best life. Swimwear is personal and because our swimwear is designed to make you feel your absolute best, we...
Rock Musiclondonjazznews.com

Capri-Batterie — ‘TANQ’

(DPROMCD154. Album review by AJ Dehany) Over a century since Tristan Tzara stuck his mitt in a dictionary and pulled out the word Dada, the absurdist artistic movement originating in Zürich has brought nonsense and the freedom from sense to a world suffering from too much of it; as TS Eliot noted, “Humankind cannot bear very much reality.” When the reality is seemingly a boot stamping on the human face forever, nonsense has a welcome ring. And so a new album from the experimental trio Capri-Batterie (Tim Sayer , Matthew Lord and Kordian Tetkov) is more than welcome.
Morrison, COmusicfestnews.com

GRiZ Announces One Special Night at Red Rocks on Labor Day

GRiZ Announces One Special Night at Red Rocks on Labor Day. A tsunami of positivity and outrageous beats will be hitting Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on Labor Day when GRiZ returns for what is expected to be a triumphant, sell-out event. Set to take place at the iconic venue on September 6, this special show will see GRiZ throw down three completely unique performances spanning his laidback “Chasing The Golden Hour” style, renowned ‘10-’17 set, and his Full Flex bangers-only sensation.
Shoppingmomtastic.com

The Best Bridal Shower Gifts

A bridal shower provides the perfect opportunity to show your gal how much you care by giving her a unique, personalized gift that she's bound to love. The last thing you want to do is show up to a shower empty-handed, or worse, carrying a boring gift. Not sure what to get? Worry no more. If you're on the hunt for a fabulous, thoughtful bridal shower gift, you've come to the right place. Read on to check out some of our favorite options.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Design Directory 2021: inspiring living room furniture

From asymmetric sofas that pair up perfectly to create a cosy seating nook to a compelling cabinet that turns storage convention on its head, not to mention luscious lighting, ample armchairs, sculptural shelving and more. The Wallpaper* edit of deeply desirable living room furniture kicks off the 2021 Design Directory – our annual pick of inspiring new furniture for every room of the house. Make yourself at home…
Kingston, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Thrift Shop Sale

KINGSTON — The Kingston Community House Thrift Shop is pleased to announce their special sales during the month of July. All accessories are buy-one get-one free for the month of July. Items include pocketbooks, shoes, hats, scarves, ties and belts. The following items are $1.00 each or three for $1.00:...
Makeuptownandcountrymag.com

Chantecaille Matte Chic Lipstick in Suzy

Here at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. As a result, our editors know the secrets to finding the best products on the market, whether it's a statement lipstick that doesn't quit, the perfect pair of gold hoops, the most comfortable and stylish mules, chic and functional barware, or the tech devices that will improve your day-to-day life. With T&C Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without.
Apparelnewfolks.com

7 incredible baby-clothing storage ideas to make your life simpler

Baby clothes may be tiny, but you sure need a lot of them! Between spit-ups, feedings, and diaper blow-outs, not to mention temperature changes, babies need way more outfits than grown-ups. You need a place to store the pajamas, hats, booties, bodysuits, pants, and so on, and you need it all to be easily accessible when you need them.
LifestyleHypebae

Spice Up Your Cookware Collection With Le Creuset's "Cayenne" Range

Adding to its lineup of aesthetic cookware, Le Creuset has launched a new collection covered in a never-before-seen shade dubbed “Cayenne.”. A hot, orangey-red hue, “Cayenne” takes inspiration from the spicy pepper, ideal for livening up your kitchen shelf. The color is splashed onto some of Le Creuset’s staple designs, including the dutch oven, iron skillet, fry pan and more. You can pair the shade with the home brand’s signature collections such as orange “Flame” and red “Cerise.” Cook your favorite stew in the Signature Soup Pot or serve your Sunday breakfast in the Signature Iron Handle Skillet.
Relationshipspurewow.com

35 Must-Have Items on Your Wedding Registry to Start Your Newlywed Life

Once you say yes to spending your life with someone, it’s understandable if your brain immediately redirects to all things wedding. Your partner knows you love them, but the wedding planning part of the whole forever thing is the most exciting part (for now). Especially when it comes to setting up that wedding registry. Before you get too click-happy, there are a few things to consider on that front. Read on for those tips, as well as 35 wedding registry items we’re deeming must-haves.
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Cookware from All-Clad, Le Creuset and more is hugely discounted at Williams-Sonoma now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Listen up, home chefs: Your kitchen game is about to get a major upgrade. Among the copious 4th of July sale events happening right now is the Williams-Sonoma Warehouse Sale, which is offering up to 75% off top-rated bakeware, cookware, tabletop and chef’s tools from coveted brands such as Staub, All-Clad, Le Creuset, Lodge and more.