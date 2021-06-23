Cancel
Michigan State

Groundbreaking multi-country collaboration announced to benefit Great Lakes wheat farmers

By Jody E. Pollok-Newsom
farmersadvance.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUELPH, ON AND LANSING, MI. – The Michigan Wheat Program, Michigan State University, Grain Farmers of Ontario, the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA), and the University of Guelph launched the Great Lakes YEN, a historic announcement for wheat farmers in the Great Lakes Region. The Great Lakes YEN is part of the global group of Yield Enhancement Networks (YEN), first initiated nine years ago by ADAS, an independent agricultural and environmental consultancy and provider of rural development and policy advice in the United Kingdom.

