Purdue plant biologists solve major cell puzzle on path to leaf engineering

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. – Leaves are the primary plant organs responsible for photosynthesis. Their size, shape and angles — all affected by cell patterning and growth — can also expose more of their surface to the sun, increasing energy stores and grain production in crops. Epidermal cells on the outer leaf surface control the growth of the organ and form in highly convoluted jigsaw-like shapes. Understanding how plant cells control those complex cell sizes and shapes is a major goal of plant biology.