Major League Soccer has finally announced that the 2021 MLS All-Star game will be played against LigaMX All-Stars on August 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. With more than a year in the making, the event will mark the first time ever that the two rival leagues will go head-to-head. The match will be played midseason, after being forced to postpone last summer’s all-star match due to Covid-19.