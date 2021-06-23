Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Star Varnir Switch release date set for August in the West

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdea Factory International has announced that Compile Heart’s Dragon Star Varnir is coming to Nintendo Switch in the West with a release date of Aug. 3, 2021. It will be available for $29.99 digitally, but you can preorder a physical copy for $39.99 at Limited Run Games or, starting July 6, at the IFI Online Store. The physical Switch version of Dragon Star Varnir will include a reversible cover and apparently an exclusive trading card.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Life#European Union#Dragon Star Varnir Switch#Compile Heart#The Ifi Online Store#The Nintendo Switch#Eu#Ifi#Na Online Store#Idea Factory Intl#Ideafactoryintl#Rpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Bless Unleashed gets an August release date on PC

Neowiz and Round8 Studio have announced that Bless Unleashed will officially launch for PC on August 6th, 2021. For a limited time, PC players can download and play a special “Demo” version of the MMORPG as part of Steam Next Fest. The demo allows players to try out the tutorial and character creation aspects of the game and will be available until June 22nd.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

August Release Date Window Announced For Recompile

So going by the dates announced for the event, you may have been given the impression that E3 is officially over. And yet, you would be wrong. See, Gamespot’s E3 event, Play for All 2021, was actually held a day after E3 and apparently still had more announcements for us. Case in point, a release window for Recompile, the 3D metroidvania game from Dear Villagers and developers Phigames. First announced back in 2019, the game sees you playing as a rogue piece of code that has become semi-sentient and eventually uncovers more about the Mainframe that they reside in. As seen in the trailer below, the game will feature a healthy mix of platforming, combat, and even some hacking, with several different abilities to eventually learn and multiple endings to unlock based on your actions. As a bonus, it was also announced that post-rock musicians 65daysofstatic would be partnering with Phigames to help provide a guest track for the soundtrack. Recompile is set to arrive for the PC, PS5, and XSX this August, and stay tuned for news on the exact release date, likely in the next month so.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Boomerang X release date set for July, offers first-person boomerangin’

Developer DANG! (quite a name) and publisher Devolver Digital have announced a July 8, 2021 release date for first-person boomerang-throwing game Boomerang X on Nintendo Switch and PC. Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker provided the following helpful comment about the game: “This is one boomerang you nerds can’t return.” Okay.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Aliens: Fireteam Gets A New Name, Release Date Set For August 24th

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has got a release date, with Cold Iron Studios aiming for an August 24th release. The announcement was made earlier today, with the developers stating that pre-orders are now available for those who want to grab it early. The co-op shooter set in the Aliens universe was shown off first earlier this year, and it brings the third-person action to PC and consoles.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Boomerang X Gets Switch and PC Release Date in New Trailer

Devolver Digital announced that the Dang-developed action game, Boomerang X, on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Steam on July 8, 2021. Boomerang X has players utilize a boomerang to take down hordes of enemies. The game utilizes momentum and speed as players navigate through levels and use every ability they can to string together attacks. The abilities evolve across gameplay to include new powers that enhance the way players approach enemies.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Forza Horizon 5 release date set and performance tested

This week Microsoft has released more details about the Forza Horizon 5 release date and location the game will be set. Confirming that Forza Horizon 5 will be the largest and most diverse open world game in a Forza Horizon franchise and players will embark on an adventurous journey across Mexico as part of a new campaign mode, taking in locations such as Guanajuato. The release date for Forza Horizon 5 has been set for November 9th 2021 when it will be available to purchase worldwide. Check out the performance testing carried out on the new Forza 5 game by the team over at Digital Foundry.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Bark ‘Em Up ProtoCorgi Receives August Release Date

Ravenscourt and Kemono Games have confirmed a release date for ProtoCorgi on Nintendo Switch. This retro-style bark ’em up stars the cutest yet deadliest Corgi in gaming history, Bullet. The C3 class – Cute Cyber Corgi or Cosmic Combat Corgi – cybernetic pup is a military experiment and comes armed to the teeth.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Pokémon Unite Release Set For This Summer On Switch, This Fall For Mobile.

The Pokémon Company has announced a bevy of new details surrounding Pokémon Unite, including the release window for this highly anticipated spin-off. The team-based, 5 vs. 5 strategy game is expected to launch in July for Nintendo Switch, followed by a release in September for mobile devices, presumably coming to both iOS and Android. Cross-platform play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices is planned, which will allow players on both platforms to play together and allow for syncing save data across both platforms. The game is also going to be “Free-To-Start”, with in-game items being optional to purchase.
NFLpsu.com

Madden NFL 22 Gets First Details And August PS5 And PS4 Release Date

The first Madden NFL 22 details have been revealed and the PS5 and PS4 release date for the game has been announced as August 20, 2021. One of the key new features with Madden NFL 22 is that EA Tiburon is aiming to translate that atmosphere of being in a crowd on PS5. The critically panned franchise mode will also be improved with Madden NFL 22 right out of the gate, but post-launch updates are still planned.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Melty Blood: Type Lumina release date set for September

Type-Moon has announced the release date and two new playable characters for the upcoming Tsukihime fighter Melty Blood: Type Lumina. The publisher has also revealed that the 2D fighting game will come to PC via Steam alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions. In addition...
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Shares Chapter 74 Release Date

Dragon Ball Super is pushing forward with one of its biggest arcs to date, and it has fans flooding the manga. While the anime gets ready to tackle a new movie, Dragon Ball Super is keeping on with its manga as always. And now, fans know when the series will put out its next chapter.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Halo: Infinite Still Set For Holiday Release Date

It's understandable that when a game is slated to release in the next six months but has no release date, fans get restless. For Halo Infinite, this is the situation it finds itself in. Never fear, as apparently the lack of a release date can be rather simply explained, here's...
Video Gamespsu.com

Digital Metroidvania Recompile Sets An August PS5 Release Window

It has been quite a while since we last saw anything about Recompile, but Dear Villagers has shared a new gameplay trailer for the stunning digital-themed experience confirming an August PS5 release window. The new gameplay trailer is the best look at the game yet, since its announcement last year...
Video GamesAnime News Network

NIS America to Release 4 The Legend of Heroes Games in West for PS4, Switch, PC

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie games in the West for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero will launch in fall 2022, and the other three games will launch in 2023. The company streamed trailers for all four games.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Switch release date: Is JWE2 coming to Switch?

The eagerly-awaited dinosaur management sequel was revealed at E3 this month, but the one thing missing was confirmation of a Jurassic World Evolution 2 Switch release date. The original Jurassic World Evolution Switch release came much later, but fans of the first game on Nintendo’s console probably want to know, will JWE2 come out on Switch, and if so, when? Let’s have a look.