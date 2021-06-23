“Pass it on Camp” with Ron Brown Coming to Arnold

Kingdom Sports, a non-profit ministry, will host a football clinic for students 3rd – 8th grade in Arnold on June 28th. Kingdom Sports was co-founded by Gordon Thiessen and long time Nebraska football coach Ron Brown. The Kingdom Sports vision statement is, “To see competition transformed where every coach and athlete glorifies King Jesus.” Their mission statement is, “To train coaches and athletes to compete biblically according to the Word of God, by the Power of God, for the Glory of God.” Co-founder and executive director of Kingdom Sports, Gordon Thiessen, visited with KCNI/KBBN radio about the upcoming camp in Arnold.