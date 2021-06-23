Kimberly Ann Lambelet died on June 19, 2021 peacefully at home after a long struggle with COPD. She was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Nov. 15, 1949, daughter of the late Lawrence E. Lambelet and Margaret C. Lambelet. She is survived by her husband, Francis Joseph Crandell II (Joe); son, Francis Joseph Crandell III (Jay); stepmother, Myrtle Lambelet; brother, Lawrence E. Lambelet Jr.; nephews, Nathan Lambelet (Julie), Brice Lambelet (Anne), and nieces, Madeline Lambelet and Jessica Lambelet. She was predeceased by sister, Jennifer and brother, David. Kimberly was a resident of Hayes since 2003. Her childhood years were spent in Rolla, Missouri, junior high in Chevy Chase, Md., and high school at the American International School in New Delhi, India. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland. Early in her career, she worked several jobs helping prisoners transition from prison to work. Later in life, she studied for a master’s in social work at VCU and earned clinical licensure to practice as a psychotherapist, and began practicing at several mental health agencies in suburban D.C.