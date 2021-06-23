Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester County, VA

MARGARET LORETTA TAYLOR GOODSON

gazettejournal.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Loretta Taylor Goodson, 89, of Glen Allen, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 2, 2021. Margaret was born in Weaverville, North Carolina, to Carl Taylor and Ella Scarborough Taylor of Newport News, who preceded her in death. After graduating from Newport News High School in 1950, Margaret went on to continue her education at Hampton Roads Business College. Together with her husband, Carl C. Goodson, they founded Diamond Air Compressor Company where she served as their secretary-treasurer. She would continue to serve her community, with memberships in the Newport News Junior Woman’s Club and the Woman’s Club of Newport News where she served as their treasurer. Margaret served as a Chairman of the Gloucester County Board of Social Services, and on the EnergyShare Fuel Assistance Board. She was a longtime member of Abingdon Episcopal Church and served on the church vestry. After spending many of her years in Gloucester County, Virginia, Margaret and Carl spent their retirement years in the mountains of Virginia.

www.gazettejournal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Gloucester County, VA
City
White Marsh, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Newport News, VA
City
Glen Allen, VA
Newport News, VA
Obituaries
Gloucester County, VA
Obituaries
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loretta#Retirement#Newport News High School#Abingdon Episcopal Church#P O Box#Hogg Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturns

CNN — An 11-year-old boy died and another juvenile is in critical condition after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned Saturday. Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, when it flipped over. He died from injuries and another juvenile is in critical condition, while two of the other six passengers were recently released from the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy