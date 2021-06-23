Cancel
Public Safety

John McAfee found dead in a Spanish prison cell

By Tom Maxwell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, the creator of the antivirus software that shares his name, was reportedly found dead in a Spanish prison cell on Wednesday. Just two days earlier, a judge in that country approved a plan to extradite McAfee to the United States on charges of tax evasion. McAfee created his...

John Mcafee
#Suicide#Tax Evasion#Guatemala#Spanish#El Mundo#Departamento De Justicia#British#Reuters#American#La Epstein
Norway
Spain
IRS
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Mysterious John McAfee Website Appears for Two Days — Whackd Token Climbs Over 700%

Following the death of the former antivirus tycoon John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was swapping for less than a U.S. penny, but then the token skyrocketed by 733% reaching over $0.07 per unit. Moreover, four days ago, a mysterious website showcasing the whackd token popped up on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.
Public SafetyVanity Fair

Report: John McAfee Autopsy Rules His Death a Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus software carrying his name, died in a Spanish prison cell last week, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, told Reuters last week that prison wardens found him hanging in his cell. As the outlet noted on Monday, the Spanish newspaper El País has now reported, citing sources familiar with the process, that an official autopsy ruled McAfee’s death a suicide. A spokesperson for the Catalonian court system overseeing the autopsy told Reuters that it didn’t have any information on the report.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
