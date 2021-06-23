John McAfee found dead in a Spanish prison cell

(An Indictment was unsealed this week)....It was unsealed in federal court. It charges 60 members of a San Diego based international methamphetamine distribution network tied to the Sinaloa Cartel with drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses. 44 of those indicted are in state or federal custody. The search continues for the other 16. In addition to the arrests, law enforcement seized more than 220 pounds of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs, 90 firearms, and more than $250,000 in cash. Officials are also seeking the forfeit of residences, high-end vehicles and bulk cash belonging to the defendants. The distribution network including several San Diego locations, states thru-out the United States, as well as Australia and New Zealand.