Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New Director for Tulane ByWater Institute

Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John Sabo, a leading scholar on water resources and river ecology, has been hired as the new director of the Tulane ByWater Institute. Sabo’s appointment is effective Aug. 1, 2021 when, in addition to leading the ByWater Institute, he will be a full professor in the Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

29K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane University#Water Research#The Bywater Institute#The Office Of Research#Arizona State University#Future H20#Fortune 500#Water Resources Research#Academic Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Tulane University Names New Business School Dean

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Paulo Goes, dean and Halle Chair in Leadership at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management, has been named dean of Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, effective August 23, 2021. “The ability to attract leading scholars and administrators such as Dean Goes...
Charitiesbizneworleans.com

Tulane’s Commitment to Equity Institute Wins COVID Study Grant

Commitment to Equity Institute has received almost $1.2 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to assess how the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting fiscal policies have affected inequality, poverty and mobility. The award will fund research to help shape more equitable outcomes in developing countries. Based in the Department...
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Ehrenthal named director of Social Science Research Institute

Dr. Deborah Ehrenthal has been named the new director of the Social Science Research Institute (SSRI), effective Sept. 1. Dr. Ehrenthal succeeds Susan McHale, who is returning to her full-time faculty position after 14 years as director. “We would like to thank Dr. McHale for her guidance over the years,”...
ScienceMIT Technology Review

Two new Institute Professors

Arup K. Chakraborty and Paula Hammond ’84, PhD ’93, have been named Institute Professors, the highest honor for MIT faculty members. Chakraborty, the founding director of MIT’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES), is a pioneer in applying computational techniques to immunology. His work has led to discoveries about the functioning of T cells and contributed to the development of potential vaccines for highly mutable pathogens such as HIV.
Milwaukee, WIuwm.edu

Arnold named director of the Milwaukee Institute for Drug Discovery at UWM

Alexander “Leggy” Arnold, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has been named director of the Milwaukee Institute for Drug Discovery at UWM. The MIDD was established in 2011 to promote basic research related to new and improved drugs and advance promising drug candidates to later stages of development.
Amherst, MAumass.edu

Johan Uvin Announced as Donahue Institute Executive Director

Johan E. Uvin has been announced as the new executive director of the UMass Donahue Institute (UMDI) effective Sunday, August 1. Established in 1971, the UMass Donahue Institute addresses critical questions and develops innovative solutions to help organizations and agencies throughout the world from both the public and private sector meet challenges, measure success, and set goals. UMDI frequently collaborates with faculty and staff from all five UMass campuses, connecting the inquiry and insight of academia with the urgency and pragmatism of the business world. The Institute recently relocated from the President’s Office to the UMass Amherst community and is reporting through Research & Engagement.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

Saint Louis Art Museum appoints new director, first woman to lead the institution in 142 years

The Saint Louis Art Museum has a new director: Min Jung Kim, the first female director in the museum’s 142-year history. She is also the first woman of color to lead the museum. Brent R. Benjamin, the current Barbara B. Taylor Director of the Saint Louis Art Museum, announced he was retiring in September 2020. Benjamin was named director in 1999. Kim is expected to start her new role later this summer.
Collegeshamlethub.com

Natalee Ricca of Carmel to attend New York Institute of Technology

Natalee Ricca from Carmel will attend New York Institute of Technology in fall 2021. Ricca plans to study in the Computer Science, B.S. program. New York Institute of Technology offers 90 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs in more than 50 fields of study, including computer science, data, and cybersecurity; biology and biomedical studies; architecture and design; engineering; health professions and medicine; IT and digital technologies; management; communications and marketing; education and counseling; and energy and sustainability. A nonprofit, independent, private, and nonsectarian institute of higher education, New York Institute of Technology welcomes nearly 8,000 students worldwide. The university has campuses in New York City (Manhattan) and Long Island (Old Westbury), New York; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as programs around the world.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Tulane Boosting Diversity in Architectural, Planning and Design Studies

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University is a founding member of the Deans’ Equity and Inclusion Initiative, a new partnership of nine U.S. schools and colleges of architecture, planning and design working collectively to nurture a diverse population of emerging scholars focused on teaching and researching the built environment to advance socio-ecological and spatial justice, equity and inclusion.
Elkins Park, PAsalus.edu

Brianna Brim Appointed Director of the Occupational Therapy Institute

Brianna Brim, MOT, OTR/L, CPAM, CLIPP has been appointed as director of the. Occupational Therapy Institute (OTI), the clinical facility for the Department of Occupational Therapy which recently opened for client care. Located in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia within The Eye Institute, OTI is Salus University’s newest clinical facility, joining The Eye Institute, Pennsylvania Ear Institute and Speech-Language Institute.
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Emory Establishes New Brain Health Personalized Medicine Institute

Emory University is expanding its drive to understand the complexities of brain health by establishing the Brain Health Personalized Medicine Institute (BHPMI). Housing a vibrant research program to collect, integrate and analyze large, high quality data sets, the BHPMI will inform understanding of the biological, medical and lifestyle factors impacting brain health and disease.
Agriculturecrowleytoday.com

New name, eye toward the future for AgCenter Food Innovation Institute

What’s in a name? For the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute, it is the promise of partnering researchers with entrepreneurs to shape the future of food production, consumption and, as the name suggests, innovation. Launched in July 2013 as the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, the institute — known as FOODii...
Gonzales, LAtheadvocate.com

Edmonston nominates Blouin for Tulane Legislative scholarship

Jude C. Blouin, a 2021 Parkview Baptist School graduate, will attend Tulane University with the help of a Louisiana Legislative Scholarship he received after a nomination by Rep. Kathy Edmonston, House District 88, of Gonzales. Blouin and his family live in District 88. “He is an outstanding student both academically...
Mccracken County, KYPaducah Sun

McCracken library names new director

A new set of hands is poised to take the helm of the McCracken County Public Library as the institution’s board of trustees announced the selection of a new library director Friday. Third-generation librarian Justin Brasher will be taking the post Aug. 4. The 35-year-old will come to McCracken from...
Politicslakenewsonline.com

LOCLG hires new executive director

Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments has hired Brian Yansen as executive director. Yansen was selected after an extensive search and selection process in which the board of directors unanimously decided to hire him based on his extensive planning and management experience. Yansen has over 25 years of experience in real estate development, project management, construction management, site planning, master planning and landscape architecture.
New Orleans, LAtulane.edu

Tulane community commemorates Juneteenth

Despite a Tropical Storm warning, Tulane students, faculty and staff gathered to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday, June 18, on the uptown campus in Room 117 of the Richardson Building. The special event was hosted by the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and the Carolyn Barber-Pierre Center for Intercultural Life.
Wildlifeprimepublishers.com

Flanders Center Taking Part in Study with Yale University Professor

WOODBURY — Flanders Nature Center and Land Trust, 5 Church Hill Rd., is participating in a new study under the supervision of Dr. Oswald Schmitz, the Oastler Professor of Population and Community Ecology in the Yale University School of the Environment. The goal of the study is to examine how...
Softwareaithority.com

CMU Software Engineering Institute Announces Establishment Of New AI Division, Names Director

Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute announced the establishment of a new research division dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) engineering and named Matthew Gaston as the new division’s director. A federally funded research and development center, the SEI helps government and industry organizations develop and operate software systems that are...