Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

PAIGE LOIS MITCHELL

gazettejournal.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaige Lois Mitchell of Hayes, Virginia, age 77, passed away on June 12, 2021. Ms. Mitchell was born in Petersburg, Va., on April 12, 1944, daughter of Geraldine C. and Charles Lee Mitchell of Dinwiddie, Va., and remained a Virginian for her entire life. She graduated from Sunny Side High School in McKenney and received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from Longwood College, as well as a B.S. in Medical Technology from the Medical College of Virginia. Ms. Mitchell’s professional career spanned over three decades in the field of Laboratory Sciences. She first served as a frontline technician at MCV in 1967, and became a department head at the University of Virginia from 1973-1976. Following one year’s tenure at Rappahannock General Hospital (1977). she eventually became a bureau head for the State of Virginia, Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, from 1978-1999, during which time, she made her greatest contributions to this field. Ms. Mitchell was instrumental in the refinement of Virginia’s Newborn Screening Program, a procedure that administers a pin-prick on infants’ heels to determine underlying maladies detected in their blood. This method saves and improves the lives of over 12,000 babies in the U.S. every day.

www.gazettejournal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charles Lee#Sunny Side High School#Longwood College#Medical Technology#Laboratory Sciences#Mcv#Newborn Screening Program#Inurnment#Hogg Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Japan
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturns

CNN — An 11-year-old boy died and another juvenile is in critical condition after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned Saturday. Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, when it flipped over. He died from injuries and another juvenile is in critical condition, while two of the other six passengers were recently released from the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy