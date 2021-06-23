Robert Earl “Mac” McQuillen, age 75, of Gloucester Point, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, June 21, 2021. Mac was born on June 18, 1946, to the late Maxine and Ethel McQuillen in Hampton, Virginia, and being the youngest of 13 children, he had to say good-bye to several siblings over the years. Mac had 57 years with the love of his life, Sherry, and they had one son, Gary. In 1984, the family took a leap of faith and opened Mac’s Automotive Repair. Mac and Gary were fortunate to work together every day up until Mac had to retire due to health issues in 2013.