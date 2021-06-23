Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester Point, VA

ROBERT EARL ‘MAC’ MCQUILLEN

gazettejournal.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Earl “Mac” McQuillen, age 75, of Gloucester Point, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, June 21, 2021. Mac was born on June 18, 1946, to the late Maxine and Ethel McQuillen in Hampton, Virginia, and being the youngest of 13 children, he had to say good-bye to several siblings over the years. Mac had 57 years with the love of his life, Sherry, and they had one son, Gary. In 1984, the family took a leap of faith and opened Mac’s Automotive Repair. Mac and Gary were fortunate to work together every day up until Mac had to retire due to health issues in 2013.

www.gazettejournal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gloucester Point, VA
County
Gloucester County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Hampton, VA
Gloucester County, VA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Repair#Hogg Funeral Home#The Gloucester Lions Club#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturns

CNN — An 11-year-old boy died and another juvenile is in critical condition after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned Saturday. Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, when it flipped over. He died from injuries and another juvenile is in critical condition, while two of the other six passengers were recently released from the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy