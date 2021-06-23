Cancel
Hampton, VA

MICHAEL KEEFER

gazettejournal.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Keefer, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Mike is survived by his longtime love, Sharon Crawford; his beloved daughter, Elizabeth Keefer; his parents, Dorothy and Randall Keefer; his brother, Gregory Keefer; nephew, Greg, and nieces, Gracie and Haizley. In addition to his immediate family, Mike leaves behind a host of extended family and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa.

