Michael Keefer, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Mike is survived by his longtime love, Sharon Crawford; his beloved daughter, Elizabeth Keefer; his parents, Dorothy and Randall Keefer; his brother, Gregory Keefer; nephew, Greg, and nieces, Gracie and Haizley. In addition to his immediate family, Mike leaves behind a host of extended family and friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa.