UPDATED: Merrill Trainees Digest Details of Revised Roles

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.