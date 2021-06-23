Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

REVIEW: ‘Secret Santa’ by Andrew Shaffer from Quirk Books

By John Soltes
hollywoodsoapbox.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Shaffer’s new book, Secret Santa, comes with a devilishly good tagline: “The Gift That Keeps on Giving…” What transpires within these 200-plus pages is a creepy and wholly unique set of events that straddles the line between horror and comedy. It’s a book that’s a breeze to read, with the story anchored by the engaging protagonist Lussi Meyer.

www.hollywoodsoapbox.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quirk Books#Book Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesThe Guardian

The Jungle Book review – vivid adaptation takes best of book and film

Mowgli, Baloo, Bagheera – Kipling may have created them but they were disseminated by Disney. Nowadays, Walt’s 1967 animation is more widely known than Rudyard’s stories, written in India during the British Raj. To create a stage adaptation without referencing the film might risk disappointing younger members of an audience. To return to the original, its worldview so other to our own, might risk offending the adults.
Books & Literature95.5 FM WIFC

Book Review: Regicide by Dakota Krout

Genres: Fantasy, Fantasy Magic, Science Fiction, Adventure, Epic Fantasy. 4 months after the release of the first book in the Completionist Chronicles, Dakota Krout, dropped book 2, “Regicide”. Overview:. “Artifacts that can change the world. Rituals that can make them. Kings that refuse to reconcile. After the encounter at the...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are the best reviewed books of the week.

Jonathan Lee’s The Great Mistake, Kai Bird’s The Outlier, Nathan Harris’ The Sweetness of Water, and Ruth Scurr’s Napoleon all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. The Great Mistake by Jonathan Lee. (Knopf) 4...
Books & LiteratureWVNews

Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library

OAKLAND — The staff of the Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending. Inspired by real-life events, this is the story of an unlikely friendship between two 19-year-old ladies in Krakow, Poland, in 1942. Sadie is forced to live in an underground sewer network with her family after escaping a German raid, depending on a sewer worker who has made it his mission to rescue Jewish families. Ella is a young Polish woman unhappily living with her stepmother, who keeps in the Nazis’ good graces by entertaining the German officers. Because of this, she has lost all of her friends and is looked down upon in her town. When these two ladies have a chance meeting at a sewer grate, an immediate kinship forms. This is the story of how friendship and love can endure regardless of differences in social class, religion and circumstance. It is another beautiful yet heart-wrenching story by Pam Jenoff, author of “The Orphan’s Tale” and “The Lost Girls of Paris.”
Books & Literaturelmu.edu

BOOK REVIEW: THE SUNFLOWER CAST A SPELL TO SAVE US FROM THE VOID (2021) BY JACKIE WANG

ANGELINE KEK WRITES — To read The Sunflower Cast A Spell To Save Us From The Void by Jackie Wang is to return to familiarity delivered through mystifying means. Within the surreal landscapes that are conjured up by the speaker, we are shown a world largely fabricated by an unhinged mind. Yet, in that we also see a reflection of our own imagination in its most unfettered form: the mind that takes the stage when the body is in a state of slumber. The speaker draws from the universal experience of dreaming and delivers quick, uncaged snippets of muddled dreamscapes where normality is certainly not a priority, as it has never been for wandering minds. Accompanying these morsels of dreamscape are eccentric illustrations by Kalan Sherrard, resembling elaborate cave paintings and can only be described as “Never intact. Always half-dissolved,” much like the rest of the book.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Book review: Author Andrew Welsh-Huggins delivers another novel, 'An Empty Grave'

News junkies know Andrew Welsh-Huggins for his reporting for the Associated Press. But before he starts that work day, the New York-born Welsh-Huggins dives into the fictional, writing mysteries set in his adopted state of Ohio. The newest, his seventh novel starring fictional former Ohio State football player Andy Hayes, is “An Empty Grave,” released earlier this month.
Behind Viral Videosdailytitan.com

Column: Tuffy's Book Nook reviews trendy TikTok books

The different sides of Tiktok are no joke. Whether students are drowning in a sea of Hogwarts memorabilia after landing on Harry Potter Tiktok or they’re obsessing over the Marvel Cinematic Universe after watching 500 edits of their favorite characters, it’s no secret that finding a side of Tiktok is an overwhelming and all consuming experience.
Books & Literaturecinelinx.com

This Poison Heart – Book Review

I’m going to start off with a bit of bad news, a no-no for a book review but it’s fun to break the rules now and again, right?. Ok, so, if you’re a bigoted asshole who was hoping author Kalynn Bayron was going to be a one and done with her first book, then pretty please allow me the pleasure of giving you some very bad news. Not only did she craft a near perfect sophomore book and what looks to be my favorite of 2021, but it’s become very clear that Kalynn is here to stay. And it’s a case of bad news for you, good news for me, because at two books in, Kalynn has become one of my absolute favorite storytellers in publishing today.
New York City, NYcinelinx.com

Blackout – Book Review

Beloved authors Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon celebrate the beauty of Black love in Blackout, an unforgettable interlinked novel of charming, hilarious, and heartwarming stories that take place on a sweltering starry night through New York’s many boroughs. Here’s the summary…
Posted by
Crystal Jackson

12 Beach Reads and Book Reviews

While many Americans are rushing toward the nearest beach, there are those of us still at home, longing for escape but hesitant to take it. Whichever situation we find ourselves in, a beach read is still a beach read — a welcome escape and pure pleasure.
Books & LiteratureSan Saba News & Star

Rylander Library New Book Review

In the tenth book in the multi-million-selling "Killing" series, Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard take on their most controversial subject yet: The Mob. Killing the Mob is the tenth book in Bill O'Reilly's #1 New York Times bestselling series of popular narrative histories, with sales of nearly 18 million copies worldwide, and over 320 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. O’Reilly and co…
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Books: Alison Bechdel's Secrets to “Superhuman Strength”

This week, enjoy a feast for the eyes: the American Institute of Graphic Arts has selected the winners of its annual book cover competition. Check out the prize-winning covers below, which range from hand-drawn to holographic. Lily Meyer reports back on Alison Bechdel’s “supremely good graphic memoir,” The Secret to...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
sevendaysvt

Book review: 'Daughter of Sparta,' Claire M. Andrews

Some stories are just begging for a remix. Just like vampires, mermaids and William Shakespeare's works, the stories of ancient Greek mythology have inspired countless retellings and riffs by the likes of Anne Carson, Margaret Atwood and C.S. Lewis. Rick Riordan reared a fresh generation of mythology nerds with his Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for middle graders. Most recently, Madeline Miller's The Song of Achilles and Circe won awards and swept best-seller lists with their focus on individual characters in the wide world of gods and goddesses.
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: The Blueprint

Here’s a terrific primer on how to be a successful artist today, from A to Z. And since the author is a professional sound engineer as well as an experienced A&R representative, he spends considerable space on the ins and outs of the entire recording process, from pre-production to mastering. All in all, the book gives excellent insights and advice on all aspects of the music industry––including distribution, marketing, touring, label submissions––particularly for up-and-coming artists.
Books & Literaturefangirlish.com

Book Review: The Importance of Being Wanton by Christi Caldwell

Emma Gately and the Earl of Scarsdale were betrothed as children―less a vow of future happiness than an obligation. Seventeen years later, the independent miss severs the contract with the now notorious libertine in an unprecedented act of independence. And Emma cofounds the Mismatch Society, where like-minded ladies are free of the constraints and inevitable broken hearts that men bring. But Emma’s rejection sparks in her intended a new consideration of the spirited woman he took for granted―and a determination to win her back.