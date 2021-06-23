Cancel
Newport News, VA

JOE CHARLES GOWDEY

 13 days ago

Joe Charles Gowdey, 85, born 13th of November 1935, died 31st of May 2021. Son of Charles Chauncy Gowdey and Ursle Faye Gowdey. A man of many talents who lived a varied and good life. Born in Tulsa, Okla., he lived with his parents and enjoyed a wonderful childhood. At 15, he moved with his family to Newport News, Va., where he attended Virginia Technical Institute. He spent summers working at Newport News Shipyard getting valuable experience, and after graduating as an electrical engineer, he returned to the shipyard where he worked on the nuclear vessel USS Enterprise and took part in its commissioning and sea trials. From there he was hired by NASA and worked on the Scout Mission and the first Mars Lander, of which he was proud to say had his signature aboard. His years with NASA included moves with his first wife, Anne, to Dallas, Texas and Lompoc, Cal. He had numerous adventures during his time in the rocket industry. It was also during his time at NASA he took leave to become a member of the Godspeed crew on its 1985 voyage across the Atlantic, an engineless sailing vessel sailing from England to Virginia.

