Spain Opens Probe Into McAfee's Death In Jail

Spanish investigators Thursday probed the death of John McAfee who was found in his prison cell after an apparent suicide following a court decision approving his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges. The body of the 75-year-old founder of the anti-virus McAfee software was discovered at around 7:00...

Florida State
John Mcafee
#Suicide#Extradition#Murder#Spanish#Mcafee#Catalan#Justice Ministry#Afp#Twitter#British
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
Public Safetyraventribune.com

Before being handed over: John McAfee died in prison – Panorama

According to officials, security software maker McAfee founder John McAfee has died in his prison in Barcelona. The Catalan Ministry of Justice on Wednesday confirmed a statement related to the newspaper The world. It may have been a suicide, it said in a statement. A few hours ago, Spain’s Supreme...
Public SafetyPosted by
AL.com

John McAfee’s family shocked, wants answers in Spanish prison death

Authorities in Spain say a judge has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, the gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a prison cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. A court spokeswoman for the Catalonia region said Thursday...
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
International Business Times

John McAfee Dead At 75: Hanged Himself Inside Spain Cell After Extradition Ruling

McAfee was set to be extradited to the U.S. for criminal tax evasions charges. The antivirus software founder had previously asked the Spanish court not to approve his extradition. McAfee had referred to Epstein's suicide in a tweet after being taken into custody in October. John McAfee, an American software...
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Antivirus creator John McAfee reportedly found dead in prison cell

Former antivirus software creator John McAfee has died in what is reported to be a suicide as he waited for extradition to face tax evasion charges in the USA. McAfee was arrested in Spain in October 2020, where he was awaiting extradition to the US for allegedly not paying taxes on cryptocurrency, consulting, and other business arrangements.
LawUS News and World Report

Spain High Court Allows John McAfee's Extradition to the U.S

MADRID (Reuters) -The Spanish High Court has authorised the extradition of John McAfee, an antivirus software creator, to the United States where he faces tax evasion charges, a court document released on Wednesday showed. McAfee, 75, who was arrested at Barcelona airport in October 2020, said during an extradition hearing...
Public SafetyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Namesake of McAfee line dead in jail

MADRID – The creator of McAfee antivirus software was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said. John McAfee, whose history of legal...
Public SafetyBoston Globe

Software entrepreneur McAfee found dead in Spanish jail

Software entrepreneur McAfee found dead in Spanish jail. John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official said on Wednesday. Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of the 75-year-old tycoon’s extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges. Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the northeastern Spanish city tried to revive him, but the jail’s medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said. Spain’s National Court on Monday ruled in favor of extraditing McAfee, who had argued in a hearing earlier this month that the charges against him were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the United States. Tennessee prosecutors charged McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. The criminal charges carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS.
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Software Entrepreneur's John McAfee Widow Blames U.S. for Death

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (Reuters) -The widow of U.S. software mogul John McAfee blamed U.S. authorities on Friday for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States and said he was not suicidal. Janice McAfee said she wanted a thorough investigation into the...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Spain To Pardon Jailed Catalan Separatists

Spain will pardon the jailed Catalan separatists behind a failed 2017 independence bid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday, in a move that could turn the page on a years-long political impasse over the region's separatist drive. The Socialist premier said his government had "opted for reconciliation" and believes the...
Public SafetyBrainerd Dispatch

Lawyer saw no sign that software mogul John McAfee would kill himself

BARCELONA, June 24 (Reuters) — Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee's lawyer said on Thursday he had seen no sign before the entrepreneur's death in a Spanish prison that he would take his own life. Spanish coroners were conducting an autopsy after the British-born U.S. technology entrepreneur was found dead in...
Public SafetyTMZ.com

John McAfee Dead in Barcelona Jail, Reportedly by Suicide

John McAfee -- the software mogul behind the famous antivirus software -- has died by suicide ... according to reports out of Spain. McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Barcelona ... just hours after the Spanish High Court ruled he could be extradited to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges.