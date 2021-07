We often have our breakfast in a rush or end up skipping it in the course of a busy day. If you don’t manage your time to eat breakfast between 6 am and 11 am, it’s not too late in Houston. Plenty of classic restaurants are available in Houston to serve breakfast all day, many until well into the afternoon, at least until 2 pm. Some breakfast spots even serve it until 5 pm or beyond. In this article, we have shortlisted the 7 best places to get breakfast in Houston, TX. As always, we might have missed your favorite so let us know in the comments below!