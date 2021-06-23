Cancel
Seal Beach, CA

Man arrested for allegedly using bear spray in Seal Beach road rage incident

The Seal Beach Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of a man who allegedly used bear spray to attack another motorist during a road rage incident. Marcus Kelley of Hemet was arrested for the incident on June 14 that police say happened at about 1:55 p.m., occurred in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson Street. Two vehicles were traveling southbound on Pacific Coast Highway when the drivers were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation.

