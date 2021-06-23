Cancel
Elections

Zellner: 'We're supporting India Walton'

BUFFALO (WBEN) - As of Wednesday afternoon, it remains unclear how Mayor Byron Brown and his campaign will move forward following Tuesday night's stunning defeat to challenger India Walton in the mayoral primary. Robert McCarthy of the Buffalo News even indicated that Brown is considering a write-in campaign for the...

On the evening of last Tuesday’s primary election, I was reporting from Poize, a bar in Riverside where the India Walton campaign was holding a watch party. I’d just called my boss, Jim Heaney, to tell him it looked like Walton would win. A roar came from the crowd inside...
India Walton has retained her lead in the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor following the counting of absentee ballots. The Buffalo News reports that the Erie County Board of Elections counted absentee ballots Wednesday, and it solidifies Walton's win. Incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown received nearly twice as many absentee...
Four-term Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown appeared to be a lock for reelection, but he made the crucial strategic error of ignoring a viable primary challenger before it was too late. That created a big opening for socialist India Walton to team up with the Working Families Party and pull off what is arguably the biggest mayoral upset in Western New York history.
Even as she basked in her surprising primary win, India B. Walton put elected officeholders in City Hall – and beyond – on notice with her promise to "support the next generation of progressive candidates that are going to come into leadership." “The exciting thing to me is that we...
India Walton didn't start a revolution Tuesday night. But she did give democratic competition a jolt. That appeared to be the conclusion among political pros Thursday, two days after Walton stunned the nation with her upset Democratic primary win over four-term Mayor Byron W. Brown. India Walton, poised to become...
When the Elmwood Village organization in Buffalo, New York, convened a debate for the candidates in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary, only community organizer India Walton agreed to attend. Mayor Byron Brown, a four-term incumbent, and challenger Le’Candice Durham, a civil servant, declined to participate. But Walton’s team asked the...
An upset victory by socialist India Walton over four-term Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary this week follows a familiar tale. An overly confident local power broker dismisses a lefty challenger as an amateur and takes reelection for granted. The underdog mobilizes local activists and captures the imagination of the rising political left. Brown, like others before him, tried to make up for lost time in the home stretch of the race, but Walton, a registered nurse and community activist, ended up 7 points ahead on election night. This story of incumbent arrogance, however, only explains so much about why she will become the first big-city socialist mayor in America in decades. “People are just ready for a change,” Walton said in an interview. “We have a message that resonates in a city like Buffalo, a blue-collar working-class city, (where) people are looking for a working-class hero, and that’s what I bring to the table.”
India Walton on WBEN: "I am here for everyone"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - It's been a whirlwind for likely Democrat Buffalo Mayoral Primary winner India Walton. "There are about 47 missed calls and text messages that I haven't returned yet," said the political newcomer on WBEN. National media has also been reaching out. Walton appeared on CNN Wednesday morning. News of the stunning upset is appearing in the New York Times, NBC, Politico, USA Today and Mother Jones, to name a few." This is an exciting time. We're bringing our small city into the national spotlight," she said.
Byron W. Brown, stung by Tuesday's shocker loss to challenger India B. Walton in the Democratic primary for mayor, is weighing a last-ditch effort to salvage a fifth term through a write-in campaign in the November general election. Several sources, including Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner, say Brown...
In what appears to be a remarkable feat Mayoral candidate India Walton pulled an upset in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, unofficially beating four-term mayor Byron Brown, 11,132 to 9,625. Mayor Brown, however, did not concede Tuesday night, telling supporters he would wait for every vote to be counted. The result remains...
Where does India B. Walton stand on the issues as she prepares to become Buffalo's next mayor?. Walton shocked four-term incumbent Byron W. Brown in Tuesday's Democratic primary for mayor in what may rank as the most historic upset in the city's political history. During the campaign, she called for:
Two weeks before India Walton pulled off a historic upset in Buffalo’s Democratic mayoral primary — defeating four-term incumbent Byron Brown to become the city’s presumptive first socialist and first woman mayor — she took me to a police-accountability rally. When we arrived at the street corner near police headquarters, across from Buffalo’s soaring Art Deco City Hall, the rally’s organizer immediately asked Walton if she wanted to speak. “I’m just here to support,” Walton told her — and I involuntarily laughed. In ten years of covering politics, I explained to her, I’d never heard a politician turn down an opportunity to speak. Walton smiled at me and replied, “I’m not a politician.”