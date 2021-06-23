Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Pedestrian bridge collapses in D.C., blocking traffic and sending people to the hospital

By Lauren Barry
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A pedestrian bridge collapsed Wednesday in Washington D.C., according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department Twitter page. The department said that the bridge was located near Kenilworth Avenue NE and Polk Street NE over route 295 in Northeast, D.C. Emergency crews assessed six patients and four were transported to hospitals. Additionally, a hazmat unit was on hand to mitigate a diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

29K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazmat#D C#Ems#Polk St Ne#S B Kenilworth Ave#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.