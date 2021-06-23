Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Integrate Extends Precision Demand Marketing Capabilities with Launch of New Precision Events Features

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext Generation, Buyer-Driven Solution Enables B2B Marketers to Connect In-person, Virtual and Hybrid Events Strategies. Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced the launch of new features in its Precision Events solution to create a more connected, buyer-driven Precision Demand Marketing strategy across in-person, hybrid, virtual events, and webinars. Precision Events, powered by the Demand Acceleration Platform, is the only solution that allows marketers to connect their event interactions with buyers and accounts to their digital demand strategy, resulting in a buyer-driven, omnichannel approach that drives more revenue at scale.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Account Based Marketing#B2b Marketing#Event Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Marketing Automation#Pdm#Precision Events#Freeman Future Forecast#Vp Gm#Emea#Event Solutions#Crm#The Governance Engine#Revenue Marketing#Matterport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Software
Related
Businessaithority.com

WSO2 Acquires Platformer to Extend Kubernetes Capabilities of Choreo Next-Generation Integration Platform as a Service

WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, announced that it has acquired Platformer, innovator of an enterprise-grade cloud native application platform that empowers enterprise developers and DevOps to deploy and manage their containerized workloads securely, and reliably at scale on Kubernetes. As part of WSO2, Platformer, which has operations in Australia and Sri Lanka, will play a central role in extending the Kubernetes capabilities of the data plane of Choreo, the new WSO2 integration platform as a service (iPaaS) announced.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Precision Medicine Software Market Report 2021-2028: Opportunities In Emerging Economies & Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Medicine Software Market by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, CNS), End User (Healthcare Providers, Research, Academia, Pharma, Biotech) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global precision medicine software market is expected to grow at...
Retailchainstoreage.com

CSA Exclusive: Kroger Precision Marketing gives shoppers ads they want

Kroger’s retail media business is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by responding to individual customer needs. Chain Store Age recently spoke with Michael Schuh, VP, product strategy & innovation at Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), a division of The Kroger Co. focused on connecting brand partners with shoppers. Schuh described KPM’s mission and how it uses data analytics to deliver relevant advertising that benefits both brands and customers.
Economymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Adam Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder at Clevertouch Marketing

Adam Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder at Clevertouch Marketing shares a few martech-and-marketing best practices in this Q&A chat:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Adam, tell us more about Clevertouch Marketing and its journey so far?. Clevertouch Marketing was the first consultancy in Europe to be created with martech in...
Businessmartechseries.com

AdCellerant Wins Globee® Gold in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards

AdCellerant Named Winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. AdCellerant announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named AdCellerant’s Account Management team a winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize achievements in sales, service, support, and business development from all over the world.
Economymartechseries.com

Dynata Expands Connected Data Strategy, Delivering A Holistic View of the Customer Experience

Patented Connected Data offering and extensive partner ecosystem connect first-, second- and third-party data sources, enabling integrated data-driven insights & measurement even in a cookieless world. Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, continues to grow its patented Connected Data offering through the combination of...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Social Media Analytics Market Demand and Key Players by 2026: IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe Systems

Global Social Media Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or "likes" to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.
Technologyfinextra.com

Fiserv launches cloud-based CRM platform

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions , has launched EnteractSM, a new, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for financial institutions. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Enteract enables financial institutions to grow market share and deepen customer relationships by providing bankers with insights...
Economymartechseries.com

Up-level Your Marketing Strategy For 2021

It’s time to move out of maintenance mode. For many, 2020 was the year of the void—the year where if you were lucky enough to keep your job, you put everything in maintenance mode, kept your head down, and (strategically) hoped for the best. Sure, there were some outliers and, yes, some companies expanded their marketing spend. No matter what, every company had to deal with adversity—reduced budgets and staff, remote work, new systems to manage collaborations differently, uncertainty, and more.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Digital Marketing in Pharmaceutical Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2027 - Fireclick, Sitecore Inc., Intershop, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., LongJump CRM

Nowadays, companies invest considerable sums in advertising new pharmaceutical products, thereby generating profits for the pharmaceutical industry. Digitization has had a decisive effect on the marketing strategies of the various players in the pharmaceutical industry market. The strong competition in the pharmaceutical industry has caused healthcare to invest in digital and physical marketing companies, which has resulted in the market size market value of big data pharmaceutical advertising.
CollegesThe Oakland Post

OU’s new digital marketing certificate program

Oakland University Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) teamed up with the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) to bring a new digital marketing certificate program. OU PACE is mostly a non-credit certificate based program where individuals can get smaller credentials for things like promotions or upskill. Assistant Director of PACE, Amy Olind, reached out to the DMI and began working on what this program would become.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Customer Success Software Market is Going to Boom with Totango, Amity, ChurnZero, Bolstra

The latest study released on the Global Customer Success Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Customer Success Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Economymartechseries.com

Stirista Reveals Findings from Digital Marketing Agency Data Strategy Study

With 50% of Agencies Outsourcing Data and Citing it As a Critical Business Function, Data Quality Uniqueness and Data Validity Reign Supreme. Offering greater clarity on how digital marketing agencies currently purchase and utilize data, Stirista today announced key findings from its Digital Marketing Agency Data Strategy Study, conducted in April 2021 by Thrive Analytics, a digital marketing research firm. Surveying 50 agencies in the adtech and martech landscape, the study revealed that one out of two agencies outsource their consumer and B2B data, and that data quality uniqueness and data validity are the most important aspects of purchasing and using data.
InternetHouston Chronicle

"2021 SEO Focuses More on UX, Less on Keywords" - SEO Experts on Trends to Watch [DesignRush QuickSights]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. 53.3% of website traffic is due to SEO. This number grew significantly due to Google’s focus on user experience. Its introduction of RankBrain, a user-focused search algorithm, led to more natural language recognition, user experience metrics such as time on page and bounce rates, as well as quality metrics like sentence structure and grammar - a far cry from the days of keyword stuffing.
Technologymartechseries.com

Expert.ai Wins “Digital Technology” Category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards

Expert.ai , the premier artificial intelligence (AI) platform for language understanding, has won the “Digital Technology” category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. The prestigious honors recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide. Recipients were announced today by Ventana Research, the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm.
MarketsThe Drum

Why ROI is detrimental to B2B branding

We all live in the real world. We all get a paycheck. We have to do big kid things like buy groceries, pay rent, and all those other adult things that somehow landed on our plates. So let me be crystal clear when I say that I understand the pressure on making your marketing job show ROI - I even welcome it. It is totally understandable that we need to look at each dollar spent in marketing and determine what will help drive the biggest impact.
Softwaremartechseries.com

New Guide from Conversational AI Experts at Creative Virtual Solves the Mystery of Enterprise-Level Pricing

This whitepaper guides enterprises through budgeting, pricing models, and average costs for a successful chatbot or virtual agent. Creative Virtual, a world leader in conversational AI for customer and employee engagement, share their industry expertise in a new whitepaper on chatbot and virtual agent pricing. The ‘Guide to Enterprise Conversational AI Pricing: Calculating the Cost of a Successful Chatbot or Virtual Agent’ is a manual designed to give organizations a realistic understanding of the financial commitment needed to implement and maintain a successful solution.