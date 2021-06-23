Nomad Go AI Used by Greystar Real Estate Partners, McKinstry, and Smart Buildings Center To Reduce Energy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Over 38%

This story was written by Kiyomi Morris, greenhouse gas strategic advisor. As our recent heat wave emphasizes, the prevalence of greenhouse gas emissions in our atmosphere continues to negatively impact the planet in many ways. As industries and governments across the globe continue to work together to address this issue, the City of Seattle has been doing its part. City Light provides its customers with energy from hydroelectric dams and other renewable resources in the region. In addition, in 2000, the City established a resolution requiring City Light to meet the energy needs of its customers with “no net greenhouse gas emissions”. This means that City Light must strive to minimize its emissions and purchase greenhouse gas offsets for the emissions it cannot eliminate. In order to meet this requirement, City Light tracks emissions associated with its business operations, which includes any that may be associated with the additional energy City Light procures and provides to its customers to meet their needs. Its efforts made it the first greenhouse gas neutral utility in the country in 2005.