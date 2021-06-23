Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Nomad Go AI Used by Greystar Real Estate Partners, McKinstry, and Smart Buildings Center To Reduce Energy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Over 38%

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Artificial Intelligence platform reduces HVAC energy & CO2 emissions with Live Occupancy vs. Set Schedules. Nomad Go announced today results from deployments of its AI edge computer vision platform that shows a reduction of carbon emissions and energy costs by over 38% in commercial and multi-family buildings. Deployed in partnership with ATS Automation, the results from three leading companies in the built environment – Greystar Real Estate Partners, McKinstry and the Smart Buildings Center – represent a significant cost savings for owners and operators of buildings and a powerful milestone in the fight against climate change.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Energy Efficiency#Real Estate#Commercial Buildings#Ats Automation#The Smart Building Center#Smart Buildings Center#Ai#The Department Of Energy#Pnnl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

DNV finds hydrogen important for the energy transition

But few energy companies are drawing revenue from it yet, the Norwegian risk management firm revealed. Norwegian risk management and quality assurance firm DNV said July 1 that survey results showed most energy professionals saw hydrogen as an important part of the energy transition, but few are drawing revenue from it yet.
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

Utility Companies Dabble Mixing Hydrogen with Natural Gas

Some two dozen utility companies, including Dominion Energy and Sempra Energy, are experimenting/dipping their toe in the water of mixing super-explosive hydrogen with methane (natural gas) in extremely small quantities on the theory that one day, hydrogen can replace natural gas in existing pipelines and infrastructure. H2 can’t and won’t replace CH4, but hey, these companies at least have to show they’re trying or risk being sued into oblivion by woke leftists who claim mankind is burning the earth by burning fossil fuels. Yes, collectively mankind has officially gone mad…
Congress & Courtschicagocrusader.com

Rush Secures $36.6 Billion Investment in Electric Vehicles in INVEST in America Act

U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.), Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Energy Subcommittee, secured an amendment adding a robust title on electric vehicles to the INVEST in America Act, surface transportation reauthorization legislation that passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 221–201 this morning. Rush’s amendment, which was added to the legislation in a bipartisan vote of 221–187, would authorize more than $36.6 billion over five years to help states implement electric vehicles networks and electrify our transportation system.
Industryspartanburg.com

Cyber-Energy Emulation Platform Offers Insights into EV Fast-Charging Station Cybersecurity, Mitigation Strategies

As demand for electric vehicles continues to accelerate across the country, fast-charging infrastructure is expanding in parallel to meet consumers’ needs. Researchers expect over 50,000 fast-charge stations to be in operation by 2025, over double the existing amount listed as part of the Alternative Fuels Data Center. With such massive expansion, understanding the impact of these state-of-the-art charging systems on the power grid—while minimizing vulnerabilities to cyberattacks—has become paramount.
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

Hydrogen energy storage at your service

For most people considering any large purchase, cost is a major consideration. But cost is balanced by value. What do they get out of the investment over the long haul? Is it worth it?. The same holds true for major investments in our energy system. And energy storage technologies are...
Industryecowatch.com

Top Solar Companies: 9 Best Solar Energy Companies of 2021

More and more homeowners are upgrading their properties to clean energy sources, typically with the help of top solar companies. By doing this, you can not only minimize your environmental footprint; you may also be able to reduce or even eliminate household energy expenses. The first step in the process...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

New cathode design promises battery sustainability

Energy storage has a vital role to play in the transition to clean, renewable energy sources. And while other battery types, and other forms of storage entirely, are out there, lithium-ion will likely represent the largest share of storage projects connecting to the world’s electricity grids, as well as powering electric vehicles and other important technologies.
California Stateenr.com

California Regulator Sets Record Clean Energy Order for Utilities

The California Public Utilities Commission on July 24 ordered state utilities to procure 11.5 GW of renewable sources of power for delivery from 2023 through 2026 to help meet the state’s goal of relying on 100% clean electricity by 2045. The order of zero greenhouse-gas emitting power is the commission’s...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solar Desalination Prize Round 2 Seeks Innovative Desalination Technologies Combined With Storage

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Solar Desalination Prize, a competition designed to spur solutions for water desalination using solar energy, is seeking new and innovative concepts for the Innovation Contest, now through July 15. DOE’s Solar Energy Technologies Office opened this second round of the competition last April in response to high interest and continued opportunities for technology development.
Wilsonville, ALPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama’s National Carbon Capture Center successfully tests carbon-reduction technology for concrete production

A pioneering technology that can permanently store carbon dioxide (CO2) in concrete blocks has gone through successful testing at the Alabama-based National Carbon Capture Center (NCCC). CarbonBuilt and the NCCC, located next to Alabama Power’s Plant Gaston in Wilsonville, announced the completion of the multiweek test of carbon utilization and...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City Light’s Commitment to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

This story was written by Kiyomi Morris, greenhouse gas strategic advisor. As our recent heat wave emphasizes, the prevalence of greenhouse gas emissions in our atmosphere continues to negatively impact the planet in many ways. As industries and governments across the globe continue to work together to address this issue, the City of Seattle has been doing its part. City Light provides its customers with energy from hydroelectric dams and other renewable resources in the region. In addition, in 2000, the City established a resolution requiring City Light to meet the energy needs of its customers with “no net greenhouse gas emissions”. This means that City Light must strive to minimize its emissions and purchase greenhouse gas offsets for the emissions it cannot eliminate. In order to meet this requirement, City Light tracks emissions associated with its business operations, which includes any that may be associated with the additional energy City Light procures and provides to its customers to meet their needs. Its efforts made it the first greenhouse gas neutral utility in the country in 2005.
Ridgecrest, CApasadenanow.com

Caltech: Producing Clean Energy Can Diminish Earthquake Risk

In the months following the July 5, 2019 magnitude-7.1 earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, seismologists recorded thousands of aftershocks in the region. Surprisingly, none were seen in the Coso geothermal field, an area only about 10 kilometers from the surface ruptures caused by the main shock. Now, Caltech researchers have discovered...
Energy Industrythelens.news

Is hydropower the Cinderella of the clean energy movement?

The pursuit of a carbon-free planet is a necessary and urgent task as we race to slow and ultimately reverse the pace of global warming. But honorable and worthy as this pursuit is, the road to our success has been fraught with myopic decisions that threaten to undermine our ultimate success.
Becker, MNkrwc1360.com

Xcel Scraps Plan for Natural Gas Plant in Becker

Plans for constructing a large natural gas plant in Becker have been scrapped by Xcel Energy. The company has been in the planning stages for construction of the plant since soon after it announced that it would be closing its coal plant operations in that community. Many community officials and...
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Geothermal Power Generation Market Demand and Key Players by 2026: Chevron, Calpine, Energy Development, Comisi-n Federal de Electricidad

Global Geothermal Power Generation Market Growth 2021-2026. Geothermal power, namely geothermal electricity, is electricity generated by geothermal energy. Technologies in use include dry steam power stations, flash steam power stations and binary cycle power stations. Geothermal electricity generation is currently used in 24 countries. Get Sample Copy Of this report:...
Energy IndustryColumbia University

The Future Of Energy Innovation

CGEP Distinguished Visiting Fellow and CEO of Bohr Quantum Technologies. The lithium-ion battery. The megawatt-scale wind turbine. The crystalline-silicon solar panel. All popular, scalable low-carbon innovations that enjoy modern commercial success today started as prototypes with promise but lacking in funds, scalability, and widespread support. It takes innovators to bring those ideas out of the lab and into the global markets.