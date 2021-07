One of the best things that Dark Nights: Metal ave fans was The Batman Who Laughs, as it gave us a truly sinister villain. However, after the DC Comics story arc, no one really knew what to do with him, which was pretty sad. After this evil Batman who stuck in our world, he tried to create his own team suing the Joker Venom that turning him into this warped villain. One of his first victims was Billy Batson, who when transformed, became King Shazam, and now McFarlane Toys brings him to life. Continuing to expand their DC Multiverse line, King Shazam is ready to dish out The Batman Who Laughs bidding with this highly detailed and articulated figure.