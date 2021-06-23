Travel Expert Pavia Rosati and Pumpkin Announce the 23 Most Dog-Friendly Destinations in the US This Summer

With travel restrictions easing up in the U.S., we're all eager to plan our first trips post-COVID. For some of us, it's about visiting close friends in other states or easing back in by traveling somewhere slightly more local or low-key. For others, it's about taking advantage of those EU openings and booking that long-awaited summer on the Med. Regardless of where you choose to go, with remote schedules still in effect for many and vaccinations on the rise, it's the perfect time to take advantage. Below, we spoke to seven friends of Coveteur about where they're going and what they're packing for their first trip post-COVID.