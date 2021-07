What happens when you put an introvert and an extreme extrovert together in a shared bedsit? Chaos. “Ripcord,” the comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed for The Little Theatre of Alexandria by Jessie Roberts, has fun with this premise. Lots of fun. It’s a farce with a dark side — and a surprising side of mean, but it is quite funny. Just accept that it’s over-the-top and the mean becomes funny.