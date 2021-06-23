Blazers' Top Competition for Chauncey Billups No Longer an Option

Ime Udoka, oddly, was never even rumored as a potential candidate to replace Terry Stotts. Regardless, the former assistant coach and starting small forward with the Trail Blazers, also a graduate of Portland's Jefferson High School, could still end up factoring into his hometown team's search for its next head coach.

Udoka agreed to become the next head coach of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Why does that matter for the Blazers? Not just because Boston filling its coaching vacancy will no doubt accelerate the speed at which the league's remaining job openings are filled, but because Chauncey Billups—broadly considered the favorite in Portland—was a serious candidate for the Celtics, too.

Billups, along with Udoka and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, was one of only three coaches to receive a second interview with Boston. His prior playing experience—even in Boston, specifically—and ability to relate to players seemed to make Billups a perfect fit for the Celtics, who've endured a fair share of internal turmoil since Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum first began emerging as foundational franchise cornerstones.

Indeed, the same qualities that garnered Billups serious consideration from Brad Stevens and company are the ones that helped seal the deal for Udoka.

Whispers of Billups potentially taking the reins in Portland emerged months before Stotts parted ways with the Blazers on June 3. Damian Lillard has already expressed public approval of Billups being the second head coach in his NBA career, and maybe more importantly, the five-time All-Star also has a strong personal relationship with general manager Neil Olshey dating back more than a decade.

Jason Kidd, Lillard's choice for the Blazers in the immediate aftermath of Stotts' departure, quicly withdrew from consideration amid local outcries about his past history of domestic abuse. Billups was accused of rape in 1997, later settling a civil lawsuit brought against him by his alleged victim.

Billups is reportedly receiving a second interview with the Blazers' brain trust this week, as are Becky Hammon and Mike D'Antoni. Though Billups was recently hailed as the "prominent candidate" in Portland's search, other reports suggest team owner Jody Allen has eyes for Hammon, who would become the first female head coach in NBA history.

Until further notice, all indications are that Billups and Hammon have separated themselves from the pack. But unlike Hammon, who's already interviewed with the rebuilding Orlando Magic, Billups seemed to have an objectively more attractive job than the Blazers' there for the taking—at least until news of Udoka's hiring broke.

Now, with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks in varying states of drama and disarray, there's a partisan's case to be made that coming to Rip City is Billups' best option.

To be clear, there's nothing to say definitively that Portland is on the verge of naming Stotts' successor. But if Allen grows more comfortable with Billups during the front office's second round of interviews, don't be surprised if the Blazers' open chair is next to be filled.