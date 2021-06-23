Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Blazers' Top Competition for Chauncey Billups No Longer an Option

By Jack Winter
Posted by 
AllTrailBlazers
AllTrailBlazers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4ZOB_0adL2Wso00

Ime Udoka, oddly, was never even rumored as a potential candidate to replace Terry Stotts. Regardless, the former assistant coach and starting small forward with the Trail Blazers, also a graduate of Portland's Jefferson High School, could still end up factoring into his hometown team's search for its next head coach.

Udoka agreed to become the next head coach of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Why does that matter for the Blazers? Not just because Boston filling its coaching vacancy will no doubt accelerate the speed at which the league's remaining job openings are filled, but because Chauncey Billups—broadly considered the favorite in Portland—was a serious candidate for the Celtics, too.

Billups, along with Udoka and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, was one of only three coaches to receive a second interview with Boston. His prior playing experience—even in Boston, specifically—and ability to relate to players seemed to make Billups a perfect fit for the Celtics, who've endured a fair share of internal turmoil since Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum first began emerging as foundational franchise cornerstones.

Indeed, the same qualities that garnered Billups serious consideration from Brad Stevens and company are the ones that helped seal the deal for Udoka.

Whispers of Billups potentially taking the reins in Portland emerged months before Stotts parted ways with the Blazers on June 3. Damian Lillard has already expressed public approval of Billups being the second head coach in his NBA career, and maybe more importantly, the five-time All-Star also has a strong personal relationship with general manager Neil Olshey dating back more than a decade.

Jason Kidd, Lillard's choice for the Blazers in the immediate aftermath of Stotts' departure, quicly withdrew from consideration amid local outcries about his past history of domestic abuse. Billups was accused of rape in 1997, later settling a civil lawsuit brought against him by his alleged victim.

Billups is reportedly receiving a second interview with the Blazers' brain trust this week, as are Becky Hammon and Mike D'Antoni. Though Billups was recently hailed as the "prominent candidate" in Portland's search, other reports suggest team owner Jody Allen has eyes for Hammon, who would become the first female head coach in NBA history.

Until further notice, all indications are that Billups and Hammon have separated themselves from the pack. But unlike Hammon, who's already interviewed with the rebuilding Orlando Magic, Billups seemed to have an objectively more attractive job than the Blazers' there for the taking—at least until news of Udoka's hiring broke.

Now, with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks in varying states of drama and disarray, there's a partisan's case to be made that coming to Rip City is Billups' best option.

To be clear, there's nothing to say definitively that Portland is on the verge of naming Stotts' successor. But if Allen grows more comfortable with Billups during the front office's second round of interviews, don't be surprised if the Blazers' open chair is next to be filled.

Community Policy
AllTrailBlazers

AllTrailBlazers

Portland, OR
277
Followers
242
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrailBlazers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Portland Trail Blazers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jody Allen
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Becky Hammon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trail Blazers#Jefferson High School#The Boston Celtics#Espn#The New Orleans Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAwmleader.com

Chauncey Billups outrage could push Damian Lillard to Knicks

So much for Damian Lillard’s initial support of potential Trail Blazers coaching hire Chauncey Billups. A Yahoo Sports Sunday piece penned by Chris Haynes, a Lillard confidant, stated Lillard never suggested Billups as a potential hire and didn’t know about a sexual assault allegation made against Billups over two decades ago.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Damian Lillard Pays Tribute to 'Great Person and Coach' Terry Stotts

Damian Lillard plans to have major input in the Trail Blazers' hiring of the second coach in his storied NBA career. Just a couple hours after Terry Stotts departed, Portland's franchise player even went on the record with his personal preferences – names that quickly emerged as the front office's leading candidates for the job.
NBAtheundefeated.com

New Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s path from Nigeria to Boston

After nearly a decade as an assistant coach, Ime Udoka became the new head coach of the Boston Celtics on Monday. The 43-year-old is the 18th coach, and sixth Black coach, in the franchise’s illustrious history. Udoka, who most recently served under Steve Nash for the Brooklyn Nets, was a...
NBANBC Sports

Ime Udoka's fiancée, actress Nia Long, shows love for new C's coach

Ime Udoka is the new head coach of the Boston Celtics, but he's still not the most famous member of the family. Udoka is engaged to actress Nia Long, who played Will Smith's girlfriend-turned-fiancée on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and starred in films like "Boyz n the Hood," "Soul Food" and "The Best Man."
NBAABC30 Fresno

Sources: Portland Trail Blazers in talks to hire Chauncey Billups as head coach

LA Clippersassistant Chauncey Billups and thePortland Trail Blazersare progressing in contract talks to make him the next head coach of the team, sources told ESPN. The Blazers offered Billups the job Friday night, sources said, and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey and Andy Miller of Klutch Sports have begun negotiating a long-term deal that is expected to result in Billups taking over as head coach.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Report: Blazers Expected to Name New Coach 'Early Next Week'

Three of the league's seven available coaching jobs have been filled in the last 72 hours. The Trail Blazers, apparently, could very well be the next team to name its new head coach. Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest reported on Friday that Portland is expected to announce its replacement...
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Report: Blazers to Interview D'Antoni, Billups, Hammon This Week

The Trail Blazers are taking another major step – or three – toward finding their next head coach. Mike D'Antoni, Chauncey Billups and Becky Hammon, considered three of the leading candidates to succeed Terry Stotts on the sidelines, will be interviewed by Portland this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Report: Becky Hammon Among Five 'Initial Candidates' for Blazers Job

Becky Hammon's name was conspicuously absent from a full week's worth of rumors about the search for the Trail Blazers' next head coach. Not anymore. Hammon, an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, is among five "initial candidates" for Portland as the team looks to find Terry Stotts' successor, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Breaking Down Rumors About Portland's Coaching Search

The Trail Blazers' have been without a head coach for nearly a week. As more teams make changes on the sidelines, coaching rumors continue to swirl and Portland has reportedly trimmed its list to "seven or eight" candidates, here's where the Blazers' search for Terry Stotts' successor stands. The Favorite.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Trail Blazers reach five-year deal with Chauncey Billups

The Portland Trail Blazers entered the weekend close to hiring their replacement for Terry Stotts, and it appears they'll become the fourth team to hire a new head coach this offseason. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland has agreed to a five-year contract with Chauncey Billups to become their next head...
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Damian Lillard: 'Jason Kidd is the Guy I Want' as Blazers Coach

Damian Lillard's voice in the Trail Blazers' front office has grown louder and louder the deeper gets into a future Hall-of-Fame career. In the immediate aftermath of his best season yet, Lillard is counting on it as Portland officially begins to search for Terry Stotts' replacement. Lillard told Chris Haynes...
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Reports: Jason Kidd Will be 'Top Target' if Blazers Fire Terry Stotts

The Trail Blazers' season has been over less than 24 hours, but that hasn't stopped rumors from swirling about one of the team's biggest decisions in a watershed offseason. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Friday that Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd will be Portland's "top target" should the organization move on from Terry Stotts, as expected.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Terry Stotts Pens Letter Bidding Farewell to Rip City

The Trail Blazers have made the playoffs eight consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. But that unparalleled track record of annual competence wasn't enough for Terry Stotts to keep his job, not after Portland fell in the first round for the fourth time in five seasons. Maybe...
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts Agree to Part Ways

The Trail Blazers announced on Friday night that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with longtime head coach Terry Stotts. “I have the utmost respect for Terry and what he has accomplished these past nine seasons,” Portland general manager Neil Olshey said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision on both a personal and professional level but it’s in the best interest of the franchise to move in another direction. Terry will always hold a special place in the Trail Blazer family and the Portland community. We relied on the integrity, professionalism and consistency he brought to the job every day and we wish he and Jan nothing but the best.”
NBANBC Sports

Windhorst: Damian Lillard sat in on Chauncey Billups' meeting with Blazers

The Blazers have been diligent in their search for Terry Stotts’ successor. As of now, Portland has trimmed its list to Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, and Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups. Billups, also a 17-year NBA veteran, has been viewed as the favorite for some time, and...
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

A Coaching Change Isn't Nearly Enough for Trail Blazers

Terry Stotts' departure was a foregone conclusion. Still, it was at least somewhat surprising Portland parted ways with the team's longtime head coach so soon – just less than 24 hours, to be precise – after its season came to another disappointing postseason close. Now that Stotts is gone and...