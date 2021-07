Peyton Manning has jokingly revealed that fellow parents shy away from having him coach their children because of his role in a Saturday Night Live skit.The former football star, who retired from the game in 2016 after winning an NFL-record five MVP awards, opened up about the concerns of fellow parents during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he reflected on the impact of the 2013 skit, which saw him throwing footballs at young children.In response to Clarkson’s question of whether Manning ever coaches his children, son Marshall, 10, and daughter Mosley, 10, the quarterback said that...