Teen hurt in Lake Lanier boat explosion takes first steps since the accident

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Over a month after a boat explosion on Lake Lanier sent a 16-year-old and her family members to the hospital, she is finally taking her first steps. The boat exploded while Taylor Coleman's younger brothers, Ryder and Gunner, and their parents, Steve and Annie, were also on the boat. The entire family was injured, but Taylor and Gunner suffered severe burns. They had to be airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.