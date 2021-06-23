Sunbit Selected by Volkswagen of America as the Preferred Buy Now, Pay Later Provider
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Sunbit, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology for everyday needs and services, announced it has been selected by Volkswagen of America as the preferred partner of Volkswagen of America’s eConnect Flexible Payment Program. After evaluating several financing providers throughout 2020, Volkswagen of America endorsed Sunbit as its preferred partner in offering access to flexible payment plans to its service and maintenance customers. Volkswagen has 636 dealerships across the nation, with 1 in 4 already using Sunbit technology.www.stamfordadvocate.com