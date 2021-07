Sportico is proud to partner with The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, a student-run organization dedicated to the quantitative analysis of sports strategy and management. Once every four (or five, in a pandemic) years, women’s gymnastics returns to the global spotlight. And this year, with Greatest of All Time Simone Biles competing in her second (and likely final) Olympic Games, more eyes will be on the U.S. Gymnastics team than ever before. But beyond Biles—a virtual lock to make the team—who else should the U.S. take to Tokyo?