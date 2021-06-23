Cancel
Politics

Juxtapostion of pro- and anti-democracy forces

By Guest Post
 9 days ago

The backdrop to our glorious summer days is a push/pull of pro- and anti-democracy forces. On the one hand we have our Secretary of State and legislature slamming the door shut on voting; on the other we have inspiring calls for freedom and self expression, the Pride Month and Juneteenth holiday.

