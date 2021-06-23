Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Fewer songbirds

By Guest Post
bitterrootstar.com
 8 days ago

This year, there appears to be far less songbirds that primarily eat insects for food than there used to be just 5 or 10 years ago. Bluebirds and swallows especially seem to be far fewer than in past years, as well as several other common songbirds. If you are not seeing as many songbirds in your area or where you watch birds as you did in years past, please contact the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and let them know about your observations. It is part of their job to protect Montana’s wildlife. It is much easier and far less expensive to prevent extinctions than it is to bring animals back from the edge. This is especially true when the serious declines appear to be happening to multiple species. The MDFWP appreciates such observations by citizens to help them do their job of protecting Montana’s precious wildlife. Thank you for helping our beautiful songbirds.

bitterrootstar.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Fish And Wildlife#Songbirds#Animals#Mdfwp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Animalscasscountyonline.com

DNR and partners investigating songbird mortalities

Last Updated on June 22, 2021 by Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Indiana DNR has received reports of sick and dying songbirds from five counties. DNR is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (IN ADDL) and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine the birds’ cause of death.
Indiana Statedailyjournal.net

Indiana DNR probing songbird deaths, illnesses in 5 counties

INDIANAPOLIS — State wildlife officials are investigating reports of dead and dying songbirds in five Indiana counties that suffered from ailments seen in birds in several other states. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday it’s working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife...
AnimalsGreensburg Daily News

Spaulding Outdoors: Investigating songbirds' die off

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has received reports of sick and dying songbirds from five counties. DNR is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine the birds’ cause of death. The five counties are Monroe, Clark, Jefferson, LaGrange and Lake.
Indiana Statewaovam.com

Songbird Sickness Spreading in Indiana

Over 40 counties are now reporting dead, dying, or sick songbirds. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it’s because of a mysterious illness that they say is spreading among the birds. In an effort to stop the spread of the illness, the DNR is again reminding you to bring...
AnimalsNewsbug.info

DNR recommends removing bird feeders, investigating songbird deaths

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials are recommending Hoosiers remove their bird feeders, including those for hummingbirds, statewide, after several reports of sick and dying songbirds. According to the information from the state, in late May, DNR started receiving reports of sick and dying songbirds from Monroe County with neurological...
Indianapolis, INindymidtownmagazine.com

DNR: Take Down Bird Feeders to Help Stop Spread of Songbird Illness

A mysterious songbird illness is killing cardinals, robins, blue jays and other species across Indiana and in other states, prompting the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to recommend that Hoosiers stop putting out bird feed until further notice. According to the DNR, sick or dead birds have been reported in...
WildlifePosted by
UPI News

Study: Songbirds unlikely to become dependent on bird feeders

June 28 (UPI) -- Bird-lovers can feed their feathered friends guilt-free, according to a new study. The latest findings, published Monday in the Journal of Avian Biology, suggest small songbirds are unlikely to become reliant on the offerings of backyard bird feeders. "There's still much we don't know about how...
Animalsabc17news.com

Officials urge people to put away bird feeders due to songbird disease

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WBND) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources continues to urge people to put away birdbaths and bird feeders due to a songbird disease. The disease damages the neurological system in birds with the visible symptoms of crusty eyes or a discharge around the eyes. Wildlife experts...
Indiana Statewevv.com

Mysterious Illness Infecting Indiana Songbirds Has Poultry Owners On Alert

We have been reporting on the mystery illness affecting Indiana songbirds recently - now there's a growing concern the mysterious condition might also spread to chickens. Because birds tend to interact with each other, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health recommends separating the poultry in an effort to limit contact as much as possible.
Animalsdelawaretoday.com

Songbirds Are Mysteriously Dying Across the First State

The DNREC advises Delawareans to remove bird feeders and baths from their yards and take precautions to curb these deaths. Scientists are investigating reports regarding the mysterious deaths of various songbirds in several states across the nation, including Delaware. “The most common symptoms in these birds are crusting around the...
Ohio Statewnewsj.com

Ohio songbirds affected by disease

Recently, it has been observed that songbirds in Ohio are being affected by a disease. The primary species affected at this time are blue jays, common grackles, European starlings, American robins, and house sparrows. While there is currently not an update on what is currently causing the disease, the Ohio...
Dover, DEstardem.com

Scientists investigate mysterious songbird deaths

DOVER — State and federal wildlife experts are investigating reports in at least six mid-Atlantic and central states, including Delaware, of sick and dying songbirds stricken by an unknown disorder characterized by swollen eyes with crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs such as erratic flight and stumbling. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has observed similar symptoms in Delaware’s avian population and more than 50 dead birds have been reported.