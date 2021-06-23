Cancel
Danny Duffy returns from injured list for Royals, starts tonight

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 8 days ago

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy is set to return from the 10 day IL and will be back on the mound to start Wednesday night's game against the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. Duffy went on the injury list back on May 17th with a...

St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

