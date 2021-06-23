Danny Duffy returns from injured list for Royals, starts tonight

Bury him a Royal? The Kansas City Royals are the only professional baseball team Danny Duffy has ever played for since he was drafted as a kid out of high school in California. He signed a five-year contract extension with them back in 2017 and has told fans “bury me a Royal.” His perseverance after nearly walking away from the game as a minor leaguer has paid off with a championship ring and a solid MLB career. Today, Duffy reaches the ten-year service time threshold as a big leaguer, an important milestone for a few reasons. First, it is a testament to Duffy’s longevity. He is one of just 19 players to spend at least ten seasons with the Royals. Jarrod Dyson also hit the ten years of service time mark earlier last week, although he has not yet played ten years with the Royals. Duffy reflected on his decade-long career so far with Taylor Davis. “You realize how special it is every second that goes by. This walk of life, as to every walk of life, will have some tough spots and put you through.