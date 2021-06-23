River Architects Completes the World's First Passive House Certified Cidery

Text description provided by the architects. Gentle human life spreading under a cloudy sky. The site is located in the suburbs of Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture. In the past, it was a place where rice fields stretched as far as the eye could see and the wind could be visualized, but now the site is located on a corner lot in a popular residential area that is neatly divided into a grid pattern. The east-west street has little traffic due to a dead end right next to it, while the north-south street has more traffic than that. This is a project to build a new atelier and residence in such a location.