‘Loki’ Tackles Questions of Identity with Latest Revelations

Loki has been an exciting new series for Disney+ as it has taken one of the most familiar movie characters and given him a new spin. Episode 1 established Loki’s new predicament as the evil Loki from Avengers got to see how his life ends up while episode 2 set Loki up as a temporary TVA agent. Now in the third episode, the show is taking a whole new turn to focus on Loki going it alone to figure out who this variant of himself is and what she’s up to. This episode continues to revel in Tom Hiddleston’s new and evolving take on the character while the larger MCU continues to be developed.