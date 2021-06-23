‘Loki’ Tackles Questions of Identity with Latest Revelations

[This story contains spoilers for Loki episode four.]. “The universe wants to break free, so it manifests chaos.” Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie’s (Sophia Di Martino) budding relationship takes a tragic turn, and secrets are revealed in the latest episode of Loki, “The Nexus Event,” directed by Kate Herron and written by Eric Martin. The series has invited suspicions about the TVA and the mysterious Time-Keepers since the beginning, and as it turns out, those suspicions were very much warranted. In a scene that mirrors The Wizard of Oz (1939), the reptilian Time-Keepers are revealed to be merely props, robots without any agency. Yet, the man, or woman behind the curtain remains unrevealed. With only two episodes of Loki left, the question of who is pulling the strings of the TVA remains a mystery just beyond reach.