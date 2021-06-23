Cancel
‘Loki’ Tackles Questions of Identity with Latest Revelations

By Richard Newby
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief and the variant played by Sophia Di Martino share a certain grief for the lives they could have lived. [This story contains spoilers for Loki episode three.]. “What makes a Loki, a Loki?” The third episode of Loki, “Lamentis,” directed by Kate Herron and written...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hiddleston
Dan Abnett
Kieron Gillen
Jack Kirby
