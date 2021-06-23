Cancel
Yellen says without debt limit hike, U.S. could face August default risk

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged Congress to raise or suspend the federal debt limit as soon as possible, warning that if lawmakers fail to act, the United States could face a serious risk of default as soon as August. “I think defaulting on the...

U.S. PoliticsNBC New York

130 Nations Agree to Support U.S. Proposal for Global Minimum Tax on Corporations

WASHINGTON - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced Thursday that a group of 130 nations has agreed to a global minimum tax on corporate profits. "For decades, the United States has participated in a self-defeating international tax competition, lowering our corporate tax rates only to watch other nations lower theirs in response. The result was a global race to the bottom: Who could lower their corporate rate further and faster? No nation has won this race," said Yellen in a statement on the accord.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US deficit to hit $3 trillion in 2021: CBO

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Thursday projected the U.S. deficit to reach $3 trillion in 2021 and average $1 trillion per year over the next decade. The new forecast released by the nonpartisan budget scorekeeper for Congress showed the deficit falling $130 billion from 2020 but ending three times higher than the 2019 budget shortfall. The deficit will reach its second-highest level since 1945, according to the CBO projections, and equal roughly 13 percent of U.S. gross domestic product.
Congress & Courtskitco.com

U.S. Treasury distributes $13.1 bln to tribal governments

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that it has disbursed more than $13.1 billion in COVID-19 assistance to tribal governments under the American Rescue Plan Act, or about 65% of the $20 billion in tribal appropriations. The Treasury said that milestone triggers the opening of...
Economyktwb.com

EU’s indebted states could ill afford yield surge, watchdog says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Union’s most indebted governments could ill afford a surge in yields after borrowing massively to finance their response to the coronavirus pandemic, the EU’s financial watchdog said on Thursday. EU governments have gone on a spending splurge since the start of the outbreak, further increasing...
U.S. Politicsktwb.com

U.S. Treasury welcomes Sudan clearance of $1.4 billion in IMF arrears

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it welcomed Sudan’s clearance of about $1.4 billion in arrears to the International Monetary Fund, paving the way for the first phase of debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative. Treasury said in a statement that it committed to...
Politicsinvesting.com

Global National Debt: Is America Close To Default?

Recently, Moody's released a last year's report on global government debt. Based on this document, the pandemic and its consequences led to an annual increase in countries' external debts by $32 trillion, to $290.6 trillion. In Q4 2020, this amount increased to 105% of world GDP, whereas before the pandemic, it was "only" 88%.
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

US Treasury Secy speaks with FM Sitharaman

Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen spoke with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax. "Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Yellen talks about the threat of a default

Currencies drift on Monday. Choppy trading in metals continues. Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Rain, rain please go away, Chuck wants to go outside and play! We’re stuck in a weather pattern that keeps these Thunderstorms popping up at any time, and brother have they brought the rain! And according to my trusty weather app, we’ve got 3 more days of this weather pattern. Well, my trip to the oncologist yielded the news that I’ve lost another 9 lbs in the last month since last seeing her… I told her, “I was wondering why my pants keep falling down!” I’m waiting for the scheduling dept. to call me to give me the appt. to have an MRI of my brain… (spoiler alert: they won’t find one! HA!) No seriously, I’ve been experiencing really bad head aches for a week now, so the MRI will tell us why… I won’t beat around the bush here, with my history of cancer popping up like those Thunderstorms, anywhere and any place, I’m concerned about what the MRI will find… Most likely I’ve pinched a nerve in my neck that’s causing the head aches… Recall, I told you I had done something to the trap muscle in my neck about 10 days ago? One of my fave guitarists, Alvin Lee, and his band Ten Years After greet me this morning with their song: I’d Love To Change The World….
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Yellen: Failure to raise debt limit would be 'catastrophic'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a congressional panel Wednesday that failing to raise the federal debt ceiling would have “catastrophic consequences” that could bring on a financial crisis. Testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Yellen said in response to questions that it is important Congress not...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Yellen Says Inflation Should Be Lower Than Current Levels by Year End

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that inflation should retreat by year end from its current elevated level as supply bottlenecks get worked out, adding she sees little evidence inflation expectations are becoming unanchored. Yellen, testifying at a Senate subcommittee on the Biden administration's budget proposal,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleads with Congress to raise or suspend debt limit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress Wednesday to address the debt ceiling immediately, in order to keep the U.S. from defaulting on its financial obligations. In 2019, President Trump suspended the nation's borrowing limit for two years, until after the 2020 elections, and that suspension will expire on July 31, setting off a likely battle in Congress over spending.