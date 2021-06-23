Titus Andronicus Detail Belated 10th-Anniversary Celebration of 'The Monitor'

It started with wanting a break from the typical suburban lifestyle: a break from busy jobs, hectic schedules and taking vacations only when time allowed. “Coming from the tri-state area ... it was just, ‘you wake up and work,’” said former Bridgeport resident Alex Toombs. “Then I did this camper van trip in New Zealand and I was like, 'No, you travel, you experience, you meet new people, you experience other cultures, and it's not all about working and being tied to your laptop' … It was a really pivotal moment in my life where I was like, ‘There's a different world out there that I wasn't aware of.'”