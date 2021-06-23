Cancel
Titus Andronicus Detail Belated 10th-Anniversary Celebration of 'The Monitor'

By Jon Blistein
wiltonbulletin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10th-anniversary edition of The Monitor will be released October 22nd via XL Records, remastered for vinyl by Matthew Barnhart at Chicago Mastering Service. This special edition LP will feature the track-to-track transitions restored to the way they were originally intended, while it’ll also feature a long-out-of-print embossed cover. A pressing on color vinyl will be available later this summer via Vinyl Me Please.

