Liberty and justice for all: our democracy explained

I love history, but I LOVE Black history. I am not sure when I fell in love with Black history, but I know it was not based on my K-12 educational experiences. As an elementary student, I distinctly remember sitting through history lessons thinking, “Some of this history stuff does not make sense.” My schooling rarely taught about Black people and events. Still, when my teachers did, I learned that slavery was a paternalistic system, and that Black people were content as slaves — or at least accepted their oppressed conditions because slaves were well taken care of by their masters. I learned that the Civil War was about states’ rights — not slavery — and I was taught to have compassion for white Southerners and their way of life. I learned Rosa Parks was just tired, Black folks had to achieve equity only through nonviolence and racism was over after the civil rights movement in the 1960s.