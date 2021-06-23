Cancel
Liberty and justice for all: our democracy explained

By Guest Post
bitterrootstar.com
 8 days ago

There is considerable hoopla about our democracy being challenged. What is a democracy? Who invented the concept? You will see that our Democracy is a precious flower and requires tending. Government began, arguably, with the ancient Egyptians, 10,000 years ago, who considered the Pharoah as possessing divine powers, powers that...

bitterrootstar.com
PoliticsVermillion Plain Talk

Our Democracy Is Being Threatened

I was honored to teach political science courses at SDSU for 38 years. I confess that during those years I was committed to indoctrinating our students, not with a leftist ideology or an intent to stir division, but with the goal of advancing the principles of representative democracy and the accompanying need to understand and defend those principles in a proactive manner when erosion of those principles occurs as a result of citizen neglect or deliberate citizen ploys. I did this because I am biased in believing that no other system of governance offers humanity a better opportunity for human “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
Guilderland, NYaltamontenterprise.com

We all decide whether we will push our democracy to a disaster

Democracy remained alive on Jan. 6 because it is a word come alive only in action. In any form, whether at a town board meeting or a meeting of the state legislature, it claims and exercises its power in action. Ideally, informed action, reasonable action, community-minded action propelled by study, facts, well-reasoned discourse, and with the interests of the people always in view and central to any discussion.
ReligionCoeur d'Alene Press

Unfettered liberty denies justice

What is the meaning of United States citizenship? The answer to this question beyond all misconceptions is made clear in our nation’s pledge of allegiance: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
PoliticsThe Southern

Opinion | Sandra Pfeifer: Now is the time to save our democracy

“If there is one overriding truth about democracy, it is that it is precious but vulnerable.” – David Kilgore. Now is the time. Inherent wisdom counsels us to be aware of the subtle and not so subtle elements that suggest concern for our democratic republic. Democracy doesn’t just happen it is maintained, by the people. It is hard work that demands a moral decency on countless levels. It is believed that, right after our constitution was set in place, someone asked Benjamin Franklin “What have we got now…”, he replied, “A republic, if we can keep it”. Wise words.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A bipartisan infrastructure bill proves our democracy can still work

Christopher A. Coons, a Democrat, represents Delaware in the U.S. Senate. President Biden last week completed eight days overseas where he rallied western democracies around commitments to distribute vaccines to the world, combat climate change and rebuild the global economy from covid-19. While the president was abroad, a bipartisan group...
U.S. PoliticsVindy.com

2nd Amendment helps to secure our liberty

Last Sunday a writer posed a question about the Second Amendment and a remark by Congressman Matt Gaetz that inferred citizens “must have the arms available to them to overthrow a government they feel is not acting in their best interest.” The writer asked, “Where in the world do we get those words?” Here is a possible answer: The Declaration of Independence.
EducationPosted by
Deseret News

Why our schools aren’t doing justice to the complexities of Black history

I love history, but I LOVE Black history. I am not sure when I fell in love with Black history, but I know it was not based on my K-12 educational experiences. As an elementary student, I distinctly remember sitting through history lessons thinking, “Some of this history stuff does not make sense.” My schooling rarely taught about Black people and events. Still, when my teachers did, I learned that slavery was a paternalistic system, and that Black people were content as slaves — or at least accepted their oppressed conditions because slaves were well taken care of by their masters. I learned that the Civil War was about states’ rights — not slavery — and I was taught to have compassion for white Southerners and their way of life. I learned Rosa Parks was just tired, Black folks had to achieve equity only through nonviolence and racism was over after the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Unless elections free of fraud, our democracy cannot survive

In her “My Turn” opinion piece (Daily Bee, June 13, 2021), Sylvia Humes seems to lack the “critical thinking” skills that she touts. Most Americans agree that we need to work together to save our democracy. In order to have faith in our future elections, we must have strong, universal election integrity laws.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Our Democracy Requires Year-round Work | Opinion

In 2020, more Americans showed up to the polls than ever before. While that is an exciting milestone for many of us, unfortunately, there are state legislators across the nation who are saying "never again," and working hard to suppress the vote. For our democracy to prevail, it will take all of us working together to stop voter suppression, and ensure all Americans can vote in free and fair elections.
Congress & Courtsbuckscountycouriertimes.com

All Americans should want to protect our democracy

On March 3, 2021, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1, “For The People Act of 2021.” With this legislation, a good faith effort was made to correct actual and potential problems with our voting enterprise. H.R.1 proposes excellent solutions to problems in the areas of voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance and ethics issues for all branches of government.
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: For the People Act would strengthen our democracy

I have one vote. In a Democracy that one vote should count. A number of states are rushing to make it more difficult for that to happen. The week of June 21, the Senate will vote on what many believe is the most important legislative decision facing our Democracy in over a century, the For the People Act (S1). It passed the House as HR1 on March 3, 2021.
Presidential Electionriverdalepress.com

Our democracy depends on the For the People Act

The political cartoon that appeared in the April 8 edition of The Riverdale Press notifying readers that Jim Crow is back ready to again crush voting rights is timely and frightening. Georgia’s state legislature just gave itself the right to remove duly elected election officials. Numerous states are passing laws...
Kingston, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Our nation's democracy needs an overhaul

When the wheels on the bus of democracy go round, and there’s nothing between the steel of the rims and the ground, it’s only a matter of time until sparks flying off of those wheels and catch on something, setting the whole works ablaze. At this critical moment in the...
Presidential ElectionKearney Hub

How can we repair our democracy?

A column in the Omaha World-Herald by Jeremy Aspen caught my attention. He argued that the solution to dissatisfaction with our government is to repeal the 17th Amendment and have U.S. senators appointed by state legislatures. This would certainly cause more problems than it could ever solve. Aspen argues in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Carnegie Corporation of New York Honors 34 Great Immigrants for Their Contributions to Our Democracy

Carnegie Corporation of New York released its annual list of Great Immigrants today, honoring 34 individuals who have enriched and strengthened our society and our democracy through their contributions and actions. The philanthropic foundation invites Americans to celebrate these distinguished individuals by participating in its online public awareness campaign Great Immigrants, Great Americans, #GreatImmigrants.
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Outrage Won’t Save Our Damaged Democracy. Here’s What Will.

American democracy is at a moment of profound risk. The failure to address the threats to our system could lead the country to a point of no return on the road to autocracy. Finding a solution, fighting fiercely to defend the right of all Americans to choose their form of government, is essential. But, what if the most commonly prescribed solutions are unrealistic or unachievable right now?
Annandale-on-hudson, NYbard.edu

Lisa Herzog: Workplace Democracy and Epistemic Justice

This summer, OSUN's Economic Democracy Initiative is offering “Democratizing Work after the Pandemic,” an OSUN public speaker series that brings to the OSUN community prominent scholars from a variety of disciplines to interrogate the importance of democratizing work as an economic, geopolitical and civic project in a world that is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politicswvgazettemail.com

David Crawley: The new fight to keep our democracy (Opinion)

This coming Fourth of July will be my third one as an American citizen. I have lived in West Virginia for almost 17 years, but was not fortunate enough to become an American citizen until April 30, 2018. I often refer to that date as my second birthday. Going through...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Don’t be fooled: This is not a moderate Supreme Court

Leah Litman is an assistant professor of law at the University of Michigan Law School. Melissa Murray is a professor of law at the New York University School of Law. They co-host the “Strict Scrutiny” podcast. This Supreme Court term was significant mostly because of what the court did not...
Presidential ElectionForbes

Five Ways Businesses Can Help Fight Voter Suppression And Build Trust In Our Democracy

American democracy is facing a great challenge. As we as a nation continue to reflect on the challenging 2020 presidential election and the insurrection at the Capitol, some states are responding with legislation that would greatly restrict and suppress an individual’s right to vote. Georgia has received the most attention, but 14 states have enacted 22 laws this year restricting access to vote.