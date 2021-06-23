Dance Review: ‘Step Afrika! Juneteenth Virtual Celebration’ includes a poignant tribute to the Little Rock Nine
Among the many celebratory Juneteenth events held this past weekend, Step Afrika! ranks high on my list. There were prayers, parades, music, the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, and baking Red Velvet Cakes — a reference to the blood that was shed during slavery and beyond. Nonetheless, this writer was moved by Step Afrika! and the world premiere of “Little Rock Nine” that honors the nine teenagers who stood up for their rights 57 years ago.mdtheatreguide.com