Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tidal Commerce Selected as Preferred Provider by the American Academy of Dermatology

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Tidal Commerce, an innovative financial technology and payment processing company, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with the American Academy of Dermatology to be the preferred vendor of merchant services for their members nationwide. With a membership of more than 20,500 physicians worldwide, the AAD is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In House Software#Prweb#Aad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Fintech Klarna Selects Embedded Finance Platform Liberis to Provide Revenue-based Financing to E-Commerce Clients

Fintech firm Klarna has chosen embedded business finance platform Liberis in order to help it with providing its digital commerce customers with revenue-based financing options. The deal between Liberis and Klarna will see the BNPL Fintech company’s 250,000+ merchant partners in 17 different countries provided with flexible financing, pre-approved with...
Businessaithority.com

Hodlnaut Selects Fireblocks To Provide Robust Security For Digital Assets

The Singapore-based Crypto Lending Platform Partners With Fireblocks For Its Multi-layer Security Technology. Hodlnaut announced a partnership with Fireblocks, a leading enterprise-grade platform providing a secure infrastructure for storing, issuing, and moving digital assets. The Singapore-based crypto lending platform strives to deliver the most secure user experience and is confident Fireblocks will help it provide that experience.
Economythepaypers.com

Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems, Switch Commerce partner to provide payment tools and integrations

Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems (APPS), a US-based technology and financial services solutions provider, and Switch Commerce, a debit processing platform provider, have formalised a strategic partnership to provide a suite of payment tools and integrations. These payment tools and integrations aim to allow merchants, independent software vendors, processors, and banks access...
Retailtheticker.org

Baruch student launches e-commerce CBD provider

Dimitrios Mano, 21, is the founder of Bloom Express, a CBD provider that uses an online platform to provide a quick service that will accommodate customers’ needs while also showcasing the most up-to-date cannabis research from various research centers across the country. Bloom was launched in April of 2019 by...
Businessaithority.com

Melaleuca, Inc. Selects Verdant As PLM Implementation And Software Provider

Verdant a provider of consulting, SaaS products, and development services—announced that Melaleuca, Inc. has selected Verdant as their Oracle PLM Cloud implementation partner. Additionally, Verdant’s Digital Formulation Workbench and COG-based compliance offerings were selected to provide streamlined capabilities around product prototyping and simulation, labeling, and global compliance. “We are pleased...
Economyfreightwaves.com

E-commerce fulfillment provider TLSS seeks to acquire SalSon Logistics for $90M

Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc. (TLSS) (OTC: TLSS) announced Monday it entered into an agreement on Tuesday to acquire all of the outstanding shares of SalSon Logistics. The Jupiter, Florida-based e-commerce fulfillment provider said the $90 million purchase price includes $50 million in cash, 19.9% of TLSS stock and $20 million in seller financing.
Marketsaithority.com

Faropoint Selects Cherre to Provide Data Warehouse Solution

Cherre’s Turnkey Data Management Platform Will Enable Faropoint to Leverage Their Data for Deeper Analysis and Better Decision Making. Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, announced that it will provide a data warehouse solution for Faropoint, a real estate investment firm focused on last-mile industrial real estate. Faropoint selected Cherre’s data management platform because it’s the only solution that is purpose-built for the real estate industry, and provides seamless integration with existing systems.
Gamblingthepaypers.com

Shift4 Payments to be the preferred payments provider for BetMGM

Shift4 Payments has announced that it will be the preferred payments provider for BetMGM, a US-based online gaming and sports betting platform. Shift4 will power online gaming and sports betting transactions through BetMGM’s website and mobile application, using the company’s end-to-end processing technology. Shift4’s payment platform features PCI-validated point-to-point encryption and tokenization technology to deliver an integrated payment solution.
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

Stem becomes investment platform CleanCapital's preferred storage provider with new partnership

Energy storage firm Stem and clean energy investment platform CleanCapital announced a financing partnership that will see the California-based technology firm become CleanCapital's preferred storage provider. CleanCapital, which has acquired more than 230 MW of solar assets across 18 states, recently announced a $300 million investment commitment from Manulife Investment...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects StayNTouch As A Preferred PMS Partner

StayNTouch, a global leader in guest-centric and cloud hotel property management systems (PMS), was selected by Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) as a preferred PMS partner for their growing portfolio of independent boutique hotels. Curator is a distinct collection of hand-picked independent lifestyle hotels and resorts across the United...
Chicago, ILbeckersasc.com

Meet the new president of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery

Kathleen Yaremchuk, MD, of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, is president-elect of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Dr. Yaremchuk is chair of Henry Ford Health's otolaryngology-head and neck surgery department and will be inducted as president in October 2022, according to a June 24 news release. She's the first ENT from Henry Ford Health to hold the position.
Oakland, CAMedCity News

Hims & Hers buys dermatology business

Direct-to-consumer health startup Hims & Hers is buying a dermatology business. The company recently struck a deal to buy Apostrophe, which has a similar business model, for an undisclosed amount. Oakland, Calif.-based Apostrophe sells prescription acne treatments, such as topical creams and pills. It also offers treatments for wrinkles, rosacea...
Reading, PAReading Eagle

American Barber and Beauty Academy in Reading growing despite pandemic

For the American Barber and Beauty Academy, July 2020 was a milestone month. The ribbon was cut on the academy's new location at 733 Lancaster Ave., an expansion from the original American Barber Academy building on Morgantown Road. It was the first business to open at Lancaster Avenue Plaza, a project by developer Alan W. Shuman to convert the former A.W. Golden Cadillac dealership into a neighborhood shopping center.
Greenwich, CTPosted by
TheStreet

XPO Logistics Selected By Electrolux To Provide Omnichannel Logistics In France

GREENWICH, Conn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics , a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been awarded a multiyear contract by Electrolux Logistics SAS to manage its logistics operations in France. The agreement marks the start of Electrolux's outsourcing strategy for distribution to its trade customers in France, after previously managing these channels in-house from its distribution center in Marly-la-Ville (Val-d'Oise).
San Antonio, TXtexasbreaking.com

Coronavirus Delta Variant Has Spread To San Antonio And It Is Expanding Rapidly

COVID-19 Delta variant, which is highly transmissible, is spreading across San Antonio and already accounts for around 20% of cases, according to public health experts. Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, who manages the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, has urged people who have not been vaccinated yet or who have only received one dose should get their injections.
Industryatlantanews.net

Virtual Pipeline System Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | General Electric, Hexagon Composites ASA, Luxfer Holdings PLC

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Virtual Pipeline System Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate revenue over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.