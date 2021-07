Highly contagious coronavirus variants are fuelling a surge in infections in Africa, the World Health Organization warned Thursday, while in Europe more governments eased their pandemic restrictions. France savoured a fresh sense of freedom as people were allowed to remove face masks while outside for the first time since last autumn, and Disneyland Paris welcomed visitors after an eight-month hiatus. Austria meanwhile announced that partygoers will be allowed to hit the dancefloor again in July as nightclubs reopen, in line with a broader easing of measures. Africa has so far been hit less hard by the pandemic than most other regions, with 135,885 deaths from 5,107,939 cases so far, according to official figures.